FRIDAY, DEC. 1
Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge
1:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon
3:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
5:30 a.m. – The Envoy
7 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
8:40 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
10:30 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
11:50 a.m. – Prison Boss
1:20 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
3:20 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
5 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
6:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
8:10 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
9:50 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:20 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
SATURDAY, DEC. 2
1:10 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
2:40 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
4:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
6 a.m. – Prison Boss
7:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
9:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
11:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
1 p.m. – The Envoy
2:30 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
4:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
6:20 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
8 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
10 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
11:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
SUNDAY, DEC. 3
2:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
3:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
5:30 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
7:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
9 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
10:20 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
Noon – Watari the Ninja Boy
1:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
3:10 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
4:40 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8:10 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
9:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
MONDAY, DEC. 4
12:20 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
1:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
3:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
5:30 a.m. – Moment of Demon
7:30 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
9:30 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
11:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
1:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
3:30 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
5:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
6:50 p.m. – Kagurame
8:50 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
10:30 p.m. – Prison Boss
TUESDAY, DEC. 5
Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge
1:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon
3:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:30 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
7:20 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8:40 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
10:20 a.m. – Kagurame
12:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
1:50 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
4:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
6:20 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
8 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
9:40 p.m. – The Envoy
11:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6
12:30 a.m. – Prison Boss
2 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
3:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
5:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
6:50 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
8:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
9:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
11:40 a.m. – The Envoy
1:10 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
3:10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
4:50 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
6:20 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
8 p.m.– KAKEKOMI
10:30 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
THURSDAY, DEC. 7
Midnight – Bloodied Flower
1:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
3:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
6:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon
8:50 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
10:20 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
Noon – KAKEKOMI
2:30 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
4:20 p.m. – Prison Boss
5:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
7:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
10:20 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
FRIDAY, DEC. 8
12:20 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
2 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
3:30 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
7 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
8:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
10:10 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
12:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
1:40 p.m. – Moment of Demon
3:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
6:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
8:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
10 p.m. – Prison Boss
11:30 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
SATURDAY, DEC. 9
1:20 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
2:50 a.m. – The Envoy
4:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
6:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
8:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
9:50 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
11:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
1:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
4:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8 p.m. – Kagurame
10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
11:40 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
SUNDAY, DEC. 10
1:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
2:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
4:30 a.m. – The Envoy
6 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
8:40 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
10:20 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
Noon – Kagurame
2 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
3:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6:10 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
9:40 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
11:10 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
MONDAY, DEC. 11
12:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
2:40 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
4:10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
5:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
7:30 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
9:20 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
10:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
12:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
2 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
3:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
5:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
7:10 p.m. – Prison Boss
8:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
11:20 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
TUESDAY, DEC. 12
1 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
2:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
4:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon
6:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
8 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
9:40 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
11:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
1 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
2:40 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
4:20 p.m. – The Envoy
5:50 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
7:50 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
9:30 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
11:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13
1 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
2:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
4:10 a.m. – Prison Boss
5:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
7:30 a.m. – The Envoy
9 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
11 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
1:40 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
3:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
5:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
7:50 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
9:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
11 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
THURSDAY, DEC. 14
12:40 a.m. – The Envoy
2:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
3:30 a.m. – Prison Boss
5 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
6:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
8:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
9:50 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
11:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
12:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
2:40 p.m. – The Envoy
4:10 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
6:10 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
7:50 p.m. – Kagurame
9:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
11:30 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
FRIDAY, DEC. 15
1 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
2:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
4:20 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
6 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
7:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
9:20 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
11 a.m. – Kagurame
1 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
2:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
4:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
8:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
10 p.m. – Moment of Demon
SATURDAY, DEC. 16
Midnight – Bloodied Spear
1:40 a.m. – Prison Boss
3:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
5 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
6:50 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
8:20 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
11 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
12:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
2:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo