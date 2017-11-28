Tweet on Twitter

FRIDAY, DEC. 1

Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge

1:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon

3:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

5:30 a.m. – The Envoy

7 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

8:40 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

10:30 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

11:50 a.m. – Prison Boss

1:20 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

3:20 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

5 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

6:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

8:10 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

9:50 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

11:20 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

SATURDAY, DEC. 2

1:10 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

2:40 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

4:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

6 a.m. – Prison Boss

7:30 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

9:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon

11:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

1 p.m. – The Envoy

2:30 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

4:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

6:20 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

8 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

10 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

11:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

SUNDAY, DEC. 3

2:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

3:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

5:30 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

7:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

9 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10:20 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

Noon – Watari the Ninja Boy

1:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

3:10 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

4:40 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:10 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

9:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

MONDAY, DEC. 4

12:20 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

1:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

3:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

5:30 a.m. – Moment of Demon

7:30 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

9:30 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

11:10 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

1:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

3:30 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

5:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

6:50 p.m. – Kagurame

8:50 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

10:30 p.m. – Prison Boss

TUESDAY, DEC. 5

Midnight – Shingo’s Original Challenge

1:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon

3:50 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:30 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

7:20 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:40 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

10:20 a.m. – Kagurame

12:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

1:50 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

4:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

6:20 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

8 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

9:40 p.m. – The Envoy

11:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 6

12:30 a.m. – Prison Boss

2 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

3:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

5:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

6:50 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

8:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

9:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

11:40 a.m. – The Envoy

1:10 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

3:10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

4:50 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

6:20 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

8 p.m.– KAKEKOMI

10:30 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

THURSDAY, DEC. 7

Midnight – Bloodied Flower

1:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

3:30 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

5 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

6:50 a.m. – Moment of Demon

8:50 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

10:20 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

Noon – KAKEKOMI

2:30 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

4:20 p.m. – Prison Boss

5:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

7:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

10:20 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

FRIDAY, DEC. 8

12:20 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

2 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

3:30 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

7 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

8:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

10:10 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

12:10 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

1:40 p.m. – Moment of Demon

3:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

6:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

8:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10 p.m. – Prison Boss

11:30 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

SATURDAY, DEC. 9

1:20 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

2:50 a.m. – The Envoy

4:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

6:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

8:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

9:50 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

11:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

1:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

3 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

4:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

6:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8 p.m. – Kagurame

10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

11:40 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

SUNDAY, DEC. 10

1:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

2:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

4:30 a.m. – The Envoy

6 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

8:40 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

10:20 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

Noon – Kagurame

2 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

3:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

6:10 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

7:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

9:40 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

11:10 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

MONDAY, DEC. 11

12:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

2:40 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

4:10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

5:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

7:30 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

9:20 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

12:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

2 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

3:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon

5:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

7:10 p.m. – Prison Boss

8:40 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

11:20 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

TUESDAY, DEC. 12

1 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

2:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

4:20 a.m. – Moment of Demon

6:20 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

8 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

9:40 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

11:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

1 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

2:40 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

4:20 p.m. – The Envoy

5:50 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

7:50 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

9:30 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

11:30 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 13

1 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

2:40 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

4:10 a.m. – Prison Boss

5:40 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

7:30 a.m. – The Envoy

9 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

11 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

1:40 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

3:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

5:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

7:50 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

9:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

11 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

THURSDAY, DEC. 14

12:40 a.m. – The Envoy

2:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

3:30 a.m. – Prison Boss

5 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

6:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

8:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

9:50 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

11:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

12:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

2:40 p.m. – The Envoy

4:10 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

6:10 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

7:50 p.m. – Kagurame

9:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

11:30 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

FRIDAY, DEC. 15

1 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

2:30 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

4:20 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

6 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

7:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

9:20 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

11 a.m. – Kagurame

1 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

2:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

4:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

6:50 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

8:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

10 p.m. – Moment of Demon

SATURDAY, DEC. 16

Midnight – Bloodied Spear

1:40 a.m. – Prison Boss

3:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

5 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

6:50 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

8:20 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

11 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

12:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

2:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo