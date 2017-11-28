4:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
6:10 p.m. – Moment of Demon
8:10 p.m. – KAKEKOMI
10:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
SUNDAY, DEC. 17
12:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
2:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
3:40 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
5:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
7:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
8:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI
11:20 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
12:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
2:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
4:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
8:30 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
10 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
11:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
MONDAY, DEC. 18
1:10 a.m. – The Envoy
2:40 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
4:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon
6:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
8:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
10:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
12:10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
1:50 p.m. – The Envoy
3:20 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
6:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8:10 p.m. – Prison Boss
9:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
11:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
TUESDAY, DEC. 19
1:20 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
2:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
4:30 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
7:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
8:50 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
10:30 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
Noon – Bloodied Flower
1:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
3:20 p.m. – Kagurame
5:20 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
7 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
8:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
10:20 p.m. – Prison Boss
11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
1:40 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
3:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
5:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
7 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8:20 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
10 a.m. – Kagurame
Noon – Prison Boss
1:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
3:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
6 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
7:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
9:20 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
11:10 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
12:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
2:30 a.m. – The Envoy
4 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
6 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
7:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
9:20 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
10:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
12:30 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
2:10 p.m. – The Envoy
3:40 p.m. – KAKEKOMI
6:10 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
8 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
9:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
12:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
2:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
3:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
5:40 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
7:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
8:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI
11:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
1:20 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
3 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
4:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
6:50 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
8:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
11:40 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
SATURDAY, DEC. 23
1:10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
2:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
4:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
6:10 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
7:40 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
9 a.m. – Prison Boss
10:30 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
12:10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
1:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon
3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:30 p.m. – The Envoy
7 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
9 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
10:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
SUNDAY, DEC. 24
12:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai
1:50 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
3:20 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
4:50 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
7:30 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
9 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
10:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
12:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
2:20 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
4 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
7:20 p.m. – Moment of Demon
9:20 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
11:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
MONDAY, DEC. 25
12:50 a.m. – Prison Boss
2:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
4:10 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
5:50 a.m. – The Envoy
7:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
8:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
10:40 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
12:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
2:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
4 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
5:30 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
7:10 p.m. – KAKEKOMI
9:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
11:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
TUESDAY, DEC. 26
1:20 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
3 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
4:30 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
5:50 a.m. – Prison Boss
7:20 a.m. – KAKEKOMI
9:50 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
11:40 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance
2:20 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
4 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
5:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
7:10 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
8:50 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
10:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27
12:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
1:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon
3:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
7:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate
8:50 a.m. – The Envoy
10:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
12:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
1:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
3:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
5:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
6:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
8:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
11 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
THURSDAY, DEC. 28
12:40 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
2:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
4 a.m. – Moment of Demon
6 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
8 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
9:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower
11:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
1 p.m. – Moment of Demon
3 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
4:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
6:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
7:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
9:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
11:20 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
FRIDAY, DEC. 29
1 a.m. – The Envoy
2:30 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
4 a.m. – Gentle Breeze
5:40 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
7:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
9 a.m. – The Envoy
10:30 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
12:30 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
2 p.m. – Bloodied Flower
3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear
5:30 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity
7:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance
10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
11:40 p.m. – Kagurame
SATURDAY, DEC. 30
1:40 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
3:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
5:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon
7:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
8:30 a.m. – Prison Boss
10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
11:40 a.m. – Kagurame
1:40 p.m. – Gentle Breeze
3:20 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
4:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
6:10 p.m. – Prison Boss
7:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate
9:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats
10:50 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
SUNDAY, DEC. 31
12:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite
2:20 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza
4 a.m. – The Envoy
5:30 a.m. – Prison Boss
7 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge
8:50 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence
10:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo
12:30 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai
2:10 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy
3:40 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2
5:10 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death
7 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom
9 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi
10:30 p.m. – Prison Boss