4:20 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

6:10 p.m. – Moment of Demon

8:10 p.m. – KAKEKOMI

10:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

SUNDAY, DEC. 17

12:30 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

2:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

3:40 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

5:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

7:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

8:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

11:20 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

12:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

2:40 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

4:10 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

6:50 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

8:30 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

10 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

11:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

MONDAY, DEC. 18

1:10 a.m. – The Envoy

2:40 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

4:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon

6:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

8:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

10:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon

12:10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

1:50 p.m. – The Envoy

3:20 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

5 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

6:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:10 p.m. – Prison Boss

9:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

11:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

TUESDAY, DEC. 19

1:20 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

2:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

4:30 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

7:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

8:50 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

10:30 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

Noon – Bloodied Flower

1:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

3:20 p.m. – Kagurame

5:20 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

7 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

8:30 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

10:20 p.m. – Prison Boss

11:50 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20

1:40 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

3:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

5:10 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

7 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:20 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

10 a.m. – Kagurame

Noon – Prison Boss

1:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

3:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

6 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

7:40 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

9:20 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

11:10 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

THURSDAY, DEC. 21

12:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

2:30 a.m. – The Envoy

4 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

6 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

7:30 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

9:20 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

10:50 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

12:30 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

2:10 p.m. – The Envoy

3:40 p.m. – KAKEKOMI

6:10 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

8 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

9:30 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

FRIDAY, DEC. 22

12:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon

2:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

3:50 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

5:40 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

7:10 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

8:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

11:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

1:20 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

3 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

4:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon

6:50 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

8:30 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

11:40 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

SATURDAY, DEC. 23

1:10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

2:50 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

4:30 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

6:10 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

7:40 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

9 a.m. – Prison Boss

10:30 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

12:10 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

1:50 p.m. – Moment of Demon

3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:30 p.m. – The Envoy

7 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

9 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

10:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

SUNDAY, DEC. 24

12:10 a.m. – Young Master of Tokai

1:50 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

3:20 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

4:50 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

7:30 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

9 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

10:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

12:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

2:20 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

4 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

5:30 p.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

7:20 p.m. – Moment of Demon

9:20 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

11:20 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

MONDAY, DEC. 25

12:50 a.m. – Prison Boss

2:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

4:10 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

5:50 a.m. – The Envoy

7:20 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

8:50 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

10:40 a.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

12:40 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:10 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

4 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

5:30 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

7:10 p.m. – KAKEKOMI

9:40 p.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

11:40 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

TUESDAY, DEC. 26

1:20 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

3 a.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

4:30 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

5:50 a.m. – Prison Boss

7:20 a.m. – KAKEKOMI

9:50 a.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

11:40 a.m. – Swords of Vengeance

2:20 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

4 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

5:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

7:10 p.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

8:50 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

10:30 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 27

12:10 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

1:40 a.m. – Moment of Demon

3:40 a.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:20 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

7:10 a.m. – Falcon Magistrate

8:50 a.m. – The Envoy

10:20 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

12:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

1:50 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

3:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

5:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

6:50 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

8:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

11 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

THURSDAY, DEC. 28

12:40 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

2:10 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

4 a.m. – Moment of Demon

6 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

8 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

9:40 a.m. – Bloodied Flower

11:30 a.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

1 p.m. – Moment of Demon

3 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

4:40 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

6:30 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

7:50 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

9:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

11:20 p.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

FRIDAY, DEC. 29

1 a.m. – The Envoy

2:30 a.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

4 a.m. – Gentle Breeze

5:40 a.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

7:10 a.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

9 a.m. – The Envoy

10:30 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

12:30 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

2 p.m. – Bloodied Flower

3:50 p.m. – Bloodied Spear

5:30 p.m. – Lifetime Insecurity

7:20 p.m. – Swords of Vengeance

10 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

11:40 p.m. – Kagurame

SATURDAY, DEC. 30

1:40 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

3:20 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

5:10 a.m. – Moment of Demon

7:10 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

8:30 a.m. – Prison Boss

10 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

11:40 a.m. – Kagurame

1:40 p.m. – Gentle Breeze

3:20 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

4:50 p.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

6:10 p.m. – Prison Boss

7:40 p.m. – Falcon Magistrate

9:20 p.m. – Cape of the Vampire Bats

10:50 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

SUNDAY, DEC. 31

12:50 a.m. – Hibari’s Favorite

2:20 a.m. – The Shadow War of the Yakuza

4 a.m. – The Envoy

5:30 a.m. – Prison Boss

7 a.m. – Shingo’s Original Challenge

8:50 a.m. – 1,750 Days of Turbulence

10:50 a.m. – Evil Taro of Edo

12:30 p.m. – Young Master of Tokai

2:10 p.m. – Watari the Ninja Boy

3:40 p.m. – The Black Hooded Man 2

5:10 p.m. – Fate Deals the Card of Death

7 p.m. – Yoko the Cherry Blossom

9 p.m. – Travels of Hibari and Chiemi

10:30 p.m. – Prison Boss