NGN — Spectrum Ch. 677/HD 1677 (For updated information, call 538-1966)

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

WITHOUT NOTICE

“Warotenka,” premieres on Saturday, Dec. 2, at 7:15 p.m.

The 97th NHK Asadora is about Ten, a cheerful girl born in Kyoto in the late Meiji period, who finds great joy in a life filled with laughter. After getting married, she and her husband launch a storytellers’ hall management in Osaka, leading her to become the first woman to bring comedy into business in Japan. Fully subtitled in English.

“Esprit Japon,” premieres on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m.

Esprit Japon is a show that travels all over Japan in search of objects or craft techniques that make it famous throughout the world in the spirit of “Cool Japan.” One section presents various creators or craftsmen and in another section you can discover various Japanese craft specialties, while the “Travel” section takes you on the trail of famous travelers from around the world to unveil a Japan never seen before ! The show is presented by the charming Yua Shinkawa, a model/actress with growing popularity. Sit back and enjoy the trip! Fully subtitled in English.

“Demo Kekkon Shitai! (But, I Want to Get Married!),” airs on Monday, Dec. 25 and Wednesday, Dec. 27, at 7:35 p.m.

Soon to be 34-year-old Haruko is a manga artist who draws BL (Boys’ Love) manga. She realizes that she has lived a life engrossed in her work without any thought of the future. Encouraged by her assistant, she begins going to marriage parties in hopes of finding someone. But her past of being rejected by previous boyfriends due to her career choice and interest leaves her shy and unable to speak out. Will she find love and get married?! Fully subtitled in English.

“Otoko wa Tsuraiyo Shibamata Bojo (Tora-san 9),” airs on Saturday, Dec. 30, at 7:35 p.m.

Tora-san meets three women on vacation when he travels to Fukui. One of the women meets him at his home, and he believes she has fallen in love with him, unaware that she hopes to marry a potter in the countryside. Starring Sayuri Yoshinaga. Fully subtitled in English.

“Tora-san of Goto,” airs on Sunday, Dec. 31, at 7:15 p.m.

The documentary follows for 22 years a nine-member family involved in the manufacturing of udon in the Goto Islands, Nagasaki Prefecture. The head of the family, Torao Inuzuka, called by Tora-san’s, makes famous “Goto Udon” and natural salt on the island on which this depopulation is progressing. Seven children get up at 5 o’clock every morning, helping to make udon, then go to school. Children’s help is recorded on the time card to earn some pocket money. This documentary movie showcases the various events that unfold in the family, and provides an in-depth look into the unique bonds of the family, prevailing over generations. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Dec. 2: “Yoko-zakura (Yoko the Cherry Blossom),” 2015 drama, 1 hour and 54 minutes.

Directed by Gen Takahashi. Starring Takashi Sasano and Yuki Kazamatsuri.

Based on an inspiring true story, “Yoko the Cherry Blossom” chronicles the life of Masaaki Takaoka, a high school teacher in rural Japan. He creates the very first artificially pollinated hybrid cherry blossom, to fulfill a promise he made to his beloved students before they were sent off to the battlefields to fight in World War II. Masaaki becomes obsessed with his lifelong project to create a new type of cherry blossom tree that can blossom anywhere, in any climate, so that the spirits of his students would have a place to meet, just like he promised.

After more than 30 years, a stubborn Masaaki does the impossible, successfully creating YOKO, the first-ever artificially created cherry blossom. He donates the beautiful trees to anyone who wants them, eventually giving away more than 30,000 cherry trees as a symbol of world peace and harmony. His beautiful YOKO Cherry Blossoms now bloom in over 20 countries around the world.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Akojo Danzetsu (Swords of Vengeance),” 1978 samurai film, 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Kinnosuke Yorozuya, Sinichi Chiba (Sonny Chiba) and Hiroki Matsukata.

A presentation of the classic tale of the 47 ronin. After the unjust execution of their lord, 47 loyal retainers plot their revenge. Their story exemplifies the true meaning of loyalty.

“Bakuchiuchi Inochifuda (Fate Deals the Card of Death),” 1971 action film, 1 hour and 46 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

Seijiro and Shizue meet in Niigata and fall in love. Seijiro has to go back to Tokyo soon after, and they promise each other to meet again a year later. However, Seijiro gets jailed for five years. Unable to find him, Shizue gets married to a yakuza boss who can help her family business.

“Chiyari Muso (Blooded Spear),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Hashizo Okawa and Hiromi Hanazono.

While waiting for an opportunity for revenge on his late master’s death, Ako soldier Sugino meets a skilled spear fighter Tawaraboshi Genban who trains him on mastering the art of spear fighting.

“Daininjutsu Eiga Watari (Watari, the Ninja Boy),” 1966 ninja/action/samurai film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Funadoko. Starring Yoshinobu Kaneko, Ryutaro Otomo, Chiyoko Honma and Fuyukichi Maki.

Historic rivals, the Momochi and Fujibayashi ninja clans are governed by the strict code of the ninja, where disobedience is punishable by death.

A skilled ninja, Watari is befriended by a fellow young ninja, Kazura. Upon learning of Kazura’s sister’s death during a mission for the clan, Watari and Kazura set out to go after those who took her life. However, Watari and Kazura soon find their own lives at risk as they uncover the shocking details of lies and conspiracy among the heads of the Momochi and Fujibayashi clans in their efforts to maintain power and control.

“Edo no Akutaro (Evil Taro of Edo),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Keiko Okawa.

Sanshiro, a kindhearted swordsman, rescues poor villagers from evil and greedy Vassal Akiyama.