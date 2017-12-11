The Japanese Cultural Society of Maui is accepting nominations for its annual Nihon Bunka Awards, or Japanese culture awards. Winners will be honored at the organization’s shinnen enkai dinner on Jan. 27, 2018, at the Maui Beach Hotel.

Each year, JCS Maui recognizes individuals for their excellence and contributions to the Japanese arts and/or culture and for their selflessness in sharing their talents with the community.

Nominations should be sent to Lynn Araki-Regan — by mail to 1823 Wells St., Suite 2A, Wailuku, HI, 96793, by fax to (808) 249-2872 or via email at lynn@araki-regan.com. The nomination deadline is Dec. 23. For more information, call Araki-Regan at (808) 280-1299.