NGN3 November Movie Schedule (Part II)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 15
1 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
2:40 a.m. –Monument of Star Lillies
4:50 a.m. – The Third Contest
6:20 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
7:50 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
9:20 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
10:50 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
12:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
2 p.m. – While Traveling
3:30 p.m. – Succession
5:30 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
6:30 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
7:50 p.m. – Tengu Priest
9:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
11 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star
THURSDAY, NOV. 16
12:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
2:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions
4 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
5:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
7 a.m. – The Third Contest
8:30 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
10 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star
11:50 a.m. – Young Spears
1:20 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
3 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest
6:10 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
7:50 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
8:50 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
11 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
FRIDAY, NOV. 17
12:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
1:50 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
3:20 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
5 a.m. – While Traveling
6:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
8 a.m. – Two Young Lions
9:30 a.m. – Succession
11:30 a.m. – Young Spears
1 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
2:40 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:10 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido
5:40 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
7:50 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
9:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
11 p.m. – While Traveling
SATURDAY, NOV. 18
12:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
1:50 a.m. – Tengu Priest
3:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
5 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
6:30 a.m. – The Third Contest
8 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
9:30 a.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
11:40 a.m. – While Traveling
1:10 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
2:50 p.m. – Two Young Lions
4:20 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
6:30 p.m. – The Third Contest
8 p.m. – The Emperor in August
10:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
SUNDAY, NOV. 19
Midnight – G-Men in the Pacific
1:30 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
3 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
4:30 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
6 a.m. – Tengu Priest
7:40 a.m. – The Emperor in August
10 a.m. – Succession
Noon – Seven Knights, Part 3
1 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
2:40 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:10 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
5:10 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
7:20 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido
8:50 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
10:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
MONDAY, NOV. 20
Midnight – Samurai Vagabonds
1:20 a.m. – While Traveling
2:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
4:20 a.m. – Young Spears
5:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
7:30 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
9 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
10:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
11:50 a.m. – Tengu Priest
1:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
3 p.m. – Young Spears
4:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest
6:10 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
7:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido
9:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
11 p.m. – Two Young Lions
TUESDAY, NOV. 21
12:30 a.m. – Succession
2:30 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
4:40 a.m. – The Third Contest
6:10 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
7:50 a.m. – While Traveling
9:20 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
11 a.m. – Two Young Lions
12:30 p.m. – The Third Contest
2 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
3:30 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
4:30 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
6:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest
8:20 p.m. – The Emperor in August
10:40 p.m. – While Traveling
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 22
12:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
1:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
3:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
4:40 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
6:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
7:40 a.m. – Succession
9:40 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
10:40 a.m. – The Emperor in August
1 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
2:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
4:10 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
5:40 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
7:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
8:50 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
11 p.m. – While Traveling
THURSDAY, NOV. 23
12:30 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
2 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
3:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
4:50 a.m. – Young Spears
6:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions
7:50 a.m. – Succession
9:50 a.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
Noon – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
1:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
3 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
4:30 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
5:30 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
7:40 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
9:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
10:40 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
FRIDAY, NOV. 24
12:20 a.m. – While Traveling
1:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
3:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions
5 a.m. – While Traveling
6:30 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
8 a.m. – Young Spears
9:30 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
11:10 a.m. – Succession
1:10 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
2:10 p.m. – The Third Contest
3:40 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
5:10 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido
6:40 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
8:20 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
10:30 p.m. – The Third Contest
SATURDAY, NOV. 25
Midnight – Samurai Vagabonds
1:20 a.m. – Tengu Priest
3 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
4:40 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
6:10 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
7:40 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
9 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
10:30 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
Noon – One-Eyed Ninja
1:30 p.m. – Young Spears
3 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
4:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
6 p.m. – While Traveling
7:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
9 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
10:30 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
11:50 p.m. – Tengu Priest
SUNDAY, NOV. 26
1:30 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
3:10 a.m. – The Third Contest
4:40 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
6:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
7:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
9:10 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
10:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest
12:10 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
1:50 p.m. – While Traveling
3:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
4:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido
6:20 p.m. – Young Spears
7:50 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
9:30 p.m. – Two Young Lions
11 p.m. – Succession
MONDAY, NOV. 27
1 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
2:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
4:10 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
5:10 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
7:20 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
9 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
10:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
12:10 p.m. – Two Young Lions
1:40 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
3:10 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star
5 p.m. – Succession
7 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3
8 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
9:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
11 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
TUESDAY, NOV. 28
1:10 a.m. – The Third Contest
2:40 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
4:10 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
5:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions
7:10 a.m. – Succession
9:10 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star
11 a.m. – Young Spears
12:30 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry
2 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
3:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
5 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
6:30 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2
8 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
9:20 p.m. – Tengu Priest
11 p.m. – The Emperor in August
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 29
1:20 a.m. – Samurai Hawks
2:50 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
4:20 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
6 a.m. – Two Young Lions
7:30 a.m. – The Emperor in August
9:50 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
11:30 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies
1:40 p.m. – The Third Contest
3:10 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds
4:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest
6:10 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
7:50 p.m. – Samurai Hawks
9:20 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
11:30 p.m. – While Traveling
THURSDAY, NOV. 30
1 a.m. – Young Spears
2:30 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler
4:10 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific
5:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja
7:10 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road
8:50 a.m. – While Traveling
10:20 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido
11:50 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2
1:30 p.m. – While Traveling
3 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders
4:30 p.m. – Succession
6:30 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man
8:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest
10:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road