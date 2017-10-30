NGN3 November Movie Schedule

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

Midnight – Two Young Lions

1:30 a.m. – Succession

3:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

5 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

6:30 a.m. – Young Spears

8 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

9:40 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

11:50 a.m. – The Third Contest

1:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks

2:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

4:20 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

5:50 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

7:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

9 p.m. – While Traveling

10:30 p.m. – Succession

THURSDAY, NOV. 2

12:30 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

1:30 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

2:50 a.m. – Tengu Priest

4:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

6:10 a.m. – Two Young Lions

7:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

9:10 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

10:40 a.m. – The Third Contest

12:10 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

1:40 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

3:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks

4:50 p.m. – Tengu Priest

6:30 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

8:10 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:40 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

11:30 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

FRIDAY, NOV. 3

12:30 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

2:40 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

4:10 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

5:30 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

7 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

8:40 a.m. – While Traveling

10:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

11:40 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

1:30 p.m. – Young Spears

3 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

4:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

6 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

8:10 p.m. – The Third Contest

9:40 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

11:10 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

SATURDAY, NOV. 4

12:40 a.m. – Succession

2:40 a.m. – Seven Knights Part 3

3:40 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

5:20 a.m. – Two Young Lions

6:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

8:30 a.m. – Samurai Hawks

10 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

11 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

1:10 p.m. – Two Young Lions

2:40 p.m. – Succession

4:40 p.m. – Tengu Priest

6:20 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

8 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man

10:10 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

11:40 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

SUNDAY, NOV. 5

1:10 a.m. – Young Spears

2:40 a.m. – Samurai Hawks

4:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

5:40 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

7 a.m. – Tengu Priest

8:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

10:10 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:40 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

1:10 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

2:30 p.m. – Succession

4:30 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man

6:40 p.m. – While Traveling

8:10 p.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

9:40 p.m. – Young Spears

11:10 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

MONDAY, NOV. 6

12:50 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

2:30 a.m. – While Traveling

4 a.m. – The Third Contest

5:30 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

7 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

8:30 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

10:10 a.m. – Two Young Lions

11:40 a.m. – Succession

1:40 p.m. – Samurai Hawks

3:10 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

4:40 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

6 p.m. – Tengu Priest

7:40 p.m. – The Emperor in August

10 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

11:40 p.m. – The Third Contest

TUESDAY, NOV. 7

1:10 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

2:40 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

4:10 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

5:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

7 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

8:30 a.m. – Tengu Priest

10:10 a.m. – The Emperor in August

12:30 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

2 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

3:30 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

5:10 p.m. – Two Young Lions

6:40 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

8:20 p.m. – Samurai Hawks

9:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

11:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 8

1 a.m. – Young Spears

2:30 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

4:10 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

5:50 a.m. – While Traveling

7:20 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

8:50 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

10:20 a.m. – While Traveling

11:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

1:20 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

3:30 p.m. – The Third Contest

5 p.m. – Succession

7 p.m. – Seven Knights Part 3

8 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

9:30 p.m. – Young Spears

11 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

THURSDAY, NOV. 9

Midnight – Monument of Star Lillies

2:10 a.m. – While Traveling

3:40 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

5:10 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

6:40 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

8:20 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

9:50 a.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

11:10 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

12:10 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

2:20 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

4 p.m. – Samurai Hawks

5:30 p.m. – The Third Contest

7 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

8:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest

10:10 p.m. – The Emperor in August

FRIDAY, NOV. 10

12:30 a.m. – Two Young Lions

2 a.m. – Succession

4 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

5:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

7 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

8:40 a.m. – Two Young Lions

10:10 a.m. – The Emperor in August

12:30 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

2:10 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

3:30 p.m. – Tengu Priest

5:10 p.m. – Succession

7:10 p.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

8:10 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

9:50 p.m. – While Traveling

11:20 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

SATURDAY, NOV. 11

12:50 a.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

2:20 a.m. – Samurai Hawks

3:50 a.m. – Gale of Tokaido

5:20 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

7:30 a.m. – The Third Contest

9 a.m. – Young Spears

10:30 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

12:10 p.m. – Two Young Lions

1:40 p.m. – Succession

3:40 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

5:10 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

6:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

8 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

9:50 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

11:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

SUNDAY, NOV. 12

12:50 a.m. – While Traveling

2:20 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

3:50 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

4:50 a.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

7 a.m. – The Third Contest

8:30 a.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

10 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

11:50 a.m. – Young Spears

1:20 p.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

3 p.m. – Two Young Lions

4:30 p.m. – Monument of Star Lillies

6:40 p.m. – The Third Contest

8:10 p.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man

10:20 p.m. – While Traveling

11:50 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

MONDAY, NOV. 13

1:20 a.m. – High School Super Heroines 2

3 a.m. – Tengu Priest

4:40 a.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

6:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

7:50 a.m. – Young Spears

9:20 a.m. – Succession

11:20 a.m. – The Pearls of the Stone Man

1:30 p.m. – Samurai Vagabonds

2:50 p.m. – Tengu Priest

4:30 p.m. – Contemporary Tales of Chivalry

6 p.m. – Ghost Ship, Part 2

7:30 p.m. – Young Spears

9 p.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

10:40 p.m. – Wind, Woman, and Road

TUESDAY, NOV. 14

12:20 a.m. – While Traveling

1:50 a.m. – Okoma the Orphan Gambler

3:30 a.m. – Samurai Hawks

5 a.m. – Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders

6:30 a.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

8 a.m. – Succession

10 a.m. – Seven Knights, Part 3

11 a.m. – Samurai Hawks

12:30 p.m. – Gale of Tokaido

2 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

3:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

5 p.m. – Two Young Lions

6:30 p.m. – Succession

8:30 p.m. – G-Men in the Pacific

10 p.m. – One-Eyed Ninja

11:30 p.m. – Young Spears