NGN Programs

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

“Kagemusha Tokugawa Ieyasu,” premieres Thursday Nov. 2, at 7:35 p.m.

In 1600, at the time the Battle of Sekigahara was launched, the assassination of Tokugawa Ieyasu is ordered. If Ieyasu’s death were known to the enemy troops right now, the situation would not be in the favor of the Eastern Army. Having made this judgment, Ieyasu’s close associates hurriedly prepare to turn Ieyasu’s body double Jirosaburo into the real Ieyasu.

The Eastern Army rallies and scores an upset victory over the Western Army. Ieyasu’s third son Hidetada learns the truth, and ambition now rears its head, and tries to make use of Jirosaburo as Ieyasu. “Ieyasu” becomes first installed as the shogun, and Hidetada plots to become the heir apparent and seize power. However, Jirosaburo who is simply bewildered by the heavy responsibilities of “Ieyasu” first, soon boldly challenges Hidetada. With the help of Ieyasu’s concubine Okaji no Kata and his strategist Sakon, he overcomes difficulties and attempts to create a world where everyone can live freely and safely. In his heart is a strong will for his own life and boundless love for the vulnerable. Fully subtitled in English.

“Mystery Hour — Criminologist Himura and Mystery Writer Arisugawa,” premieres Tuesday, Nov. 21, at 7:35 p.m.

Criminologist Hideo Himura gets so much pleasure out of being in crime scenes that he’s even confessed to having wanted to kill someone. Constantly seeking out the ultimate crime, he is indeed a man with quite a few issues. Mystery writer Arisu Arisugawa, on the other hand, keeps a close eye on Himura’s investigations and writes about them but at times completely misses the point. Not at all the type of guy you’d call dependable, Arisugawa nonetheless professes to be the protector of the clumsy Himura.

Although these two men appear to have no business being in crime scenes, they mitigate each other’s shortcomings and use their compelling logic to unravel the elaborately woven tricks left behind by the criminals. It’s almost as if Himura and Arisugawa use incredible magical powers to tease out unimaginable truths! Fully subtitled in English.

“Kurokawa no Techo (Black Leather Notebook),” premieres Friday, Nov. 24, at 7:35 p.m.

Motoko embezzled 180 million yen from the bank where she worked as a temp staff, but gets away from accusation with her “black leather notebook” in which she had jotted down all the borrowed-name accounts she spied from the bank. With the money and the notebook, she opens her own club, “Carnet” in Ginza. With no backing, Motoko works her way up to satisfy her desires and struggles to survive in the mecca of night business as a young proprietress. She battles against an array of villains whose desire and hidden motives tangle into a deadly maze. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Nov. 4: “Ai wo Tsumu Hito (The Pearls of the Stone Man),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 5 minutes.

Directed by Yuzo Asahara. Starring Koichi Sato and Keiko Kitagawa.

Set in the beautiful hills in Hokkaido, this is a moving story of a widower whose world begins to expand with the guides his late wife left in her letters for him. Atsushi and Ryoko move to Hokkaido after retirement. Yet, Atsushi who’s worked all his life doesn’t know how to kill time. Concerned, Ryoko asks him to build her long-dreamt stone walls around their home. However, suddenly Ryoko collapses from a terminal heart disease. She yet hides this from Atsushi not to upset him. After her death, Atsushi finds letters from Ryoko. Following the instructions in the letters, he begins to interact with others.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Futari Wakajishi (Two Young Lions),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Kinnosuke Fukada. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Sentaro Fushimi.

Shinkuro, a samurai, and Yasutaro, a thief, work together to resist a tyrannical Tokugawa government.

“Hanagasa Dochu (While Traveling),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi.

Okimi and her gang go on a private mission to find whereabouts of Okimi’s lover, Kanta.

“Hatamoto Kenka Daka (Samurai Hawks),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 21 minutes.

Directed by Nobuo Nakagawa. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa.

A samurai crushes a plot to overthrow the government.

“Hibi Rock (HIBI ROCK: Puke Afro and the Pop Star),” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Directed by Yu Irie. Starring Shuhei Nomura and Fumi Nikaido.

Takuro is a senior in high school. Throughout his high school years, he had no talent for sports or aptitude for studying, and has never had a girlfriend. However, he found his true calling when he began playing rock music. Takuro plays his guitar and sings at the club “Hibi Rock,” but there are only a few people in attendance when he performs. When Takuro gets really excited during his performance, he takes off his clothes. After graduation, Takuro heads out to Tokyo with his band members. He begins to perform at a legendary live club and meets Saki who is a world-renowned idol singer. Takuro’s fate changes when she asks him to write her a song.