NGN Program cont’d

“Himeyuri no Tou (Monument of Star Lilies),” 1953 drama, 2 hours and 8 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Imai. Starring Keiko Tsushima and Kyoko Kagawa.

This film follows the lives of high school girls sent to the battlefield to serve as military nurses during WWII. With great courage and resolve, the girls work tirelessly to help those wounded near the front lines. In spite of the constant threat of danger, they find the strength to survive each day. But when their position is overrun, their lives are forever changed. This is the first movie to portray the suffering of Okinawan people during WWII.

“Kaze to Onna to Tabigarasu (Wind, Woman, and Road),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Tai Kato. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Rentaro Mikuni and Satomi Oka.

Despite his attempt to become a law-abiding citizen, troubles follow orphan yakuza Ginji in every situation and forces him to face opposition from his village.

“Keisho Sakazuki (Succession),” 1992 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Kazuki Omori. Starring Hiroyuki Sanada and Ken Ogata.

A stockbroker turned yakuza has been ordered to ask the boss of another yakuza outfit to be the substitute emcee of a succession ceremony — the passing of the baton from the older to the younger yakuza generation.

“Mondonosuke Sanban Shobu (The Third Contest),” 1965 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Tetsuya Yamauchi. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Shigeru Amachi, Kotaro Satomi and Jushiro Konoe.

Skilled swordsman Mondonoske must face his rival Genba in a deadly competition for the prestigious position of fencing instructor to a famous Lord.

“Nihon no Ichiban Nagai Hi (The Emperor in August),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Directed by Makoto Harada. Starring Koji Yakusho and Masahiro Motoki.

The war ended on Aug. 15, 1945. What took place in Japan on the previous night? The unknown destiny of the day is unveiled.

On Aug. 14, 1945, at an imperial conference, Showa Emperor Hirohito finally decides to accept the Potsdam Declaration. However, some young firebrand army officers insist on continuing the war and conspire to launch a coup. Anami, the Minister of War, is pressed to make an extremely difficult decision.

“Obozu Tengu (Tengu Priest),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 34 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Ryutaro Otomo, Hibari Misora and Hashizo Okawa.

Kichizaburo, a samurai keeping peace in Edo, helps a young geisha Kozome avenge her father’s death.

“Onna Toseinin (Okoma, the Orphan Gambler),” 1971 drama, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Junko Fuji and Koji Tsuruta.

A story of a gambling woman, Okoma, who must deliver a child to her father.

“Shin Ougon Kujakujo Shichinin no Kishi Kanketsuhen (Seven Knights, Part 3),” 1961 samurai film, 55 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro.

Seven knights fight for the peace of the world. (Part 3)

“Showa Zankyoden (Contemporary Tales of Chivalry),” 1965 action film, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Ken Takakura, Yoshiko Mita, Hiroki Matsukata and Shinjiro Ebara.

Story about a man who helps rebuild Asakusa after World War II.

Takakura Ken stars as Terashima Seiji, a young respected yakuza who comes to aid his comrades when his late boss’ territory in Asakusa is threatened by rival gangs.

“Sukeban Deka Kazama Sanshimai no Gyakushu (High School Super Heroines 2),” 1988 drama, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Hideo Tanaka. Starring Yui Asaka and Masaki Kyomoto.

The third sukeban deka (high school super heroine), Yui, intervenes in terrorist attacks plotted by a group of young people.

“Taiheiyo no G-Men (G-Men in the Pacific),” 1962 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Tetsuro Tanba.

G-men challenge a jewelry smuggling ring. The chase starts in Kyushu and continues to Kobe to Yokohama.

“Tonosama Yajikita (The Samurai Vagabonds),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 19 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hibari Misora, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Katsuo Nakamura.

Two feisty lords, Munenaga and Yoshinao, escape from their luxurious yet restrictive royal lives and work for a young tabloid reporter Okimi.

“Umon Torimonocho Nanbanzame (Case of Umon: Nanbanzame Murders),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Hashizo Okawa, Satomi Oka and Shingo Yamashiro.

Detective Umon’s services are called upon when a serial murder threatens the lives of those living at Edo harbor.

“Wakakihi no Jirocho Tokaido no Tsumuji Kaze (Gale of Tokai),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Kiyoshi Atsumi.

Adventures of famous yakuza boss Jirocho and his disciples who settle in Kofu.

“Wakazakura Senryo Yari (Young Spears),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 51 minutes.

Directed by Toshikazu Kono. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Satomi Oka.

A masterpiece depicting the tumultuous life of a spearsman who devotes his life to martial arts.

“Yagyu Bugeicho Katame no Ninja (The Yagyu Military Art: The One-Eyed Ninja),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Shoji Matsumura. Starring Jushiro Konoe and Hiroki Matsukata.

The famed ninja Yagiu Jubei fights to suppress a coup d’etat plotted against Tokugawa Shogunate.

“Yureisen Kouhen (Ghost Ship, Part 2),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryutaro Otomo and Satomi Oka.

The adventures of Jiromaru and his gang continue in their efforts to rescue Princess Yukihime and her servant Chacha from the pirates. All the while, Jiromaru is also in pursuit of the truth of the Ghost Ship; will he ever be able to unveil its mystery?