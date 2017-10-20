Community – “Allegiance” Cast to Honor Nisei Veterans

Screenings of the Broadway Musical Also Scheduled for Hawai‘i

Veteran actor and civil rights activist George Takei will honor veterans of the 100th Infantry Battalion and 442nd Regimental Combat Team at a special program on Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i. Takei will be joined by cast members from the Broadway musical, “Allegiance,” and Hawai‘i community leaders. The event is free, although tickets are required for admission. They can be obtained by signing up at AllegianceMusical.Eventbrite.com

Takei’s Hawai‘i visit marks the return of “Allegiance” to movie theaters across the U.S. for a special screening on Thursday, Dec. 7, and additional days in Honolulu, Hawai‘i island and Maui. In Honolulu, it will be screened at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 7 at the Regal Dole Cannery Theatre.

The program at the JCCH is themed “Go For Broke,” which became the motto and rallying cry of the 442nd in World War II. The 100th Infantry Battalion Veterans, Sons and Daughters of the 442nd, Go for Broke National Education Center and the Nisei Veterans Legacy will also be honored. The ‘Iolani School choir will perform, as will Elena Wang, who was in the cast of the Broadway production and will also be in the cast of the upcoming Los Angeles production.

Takei, who stars in the musical, will also deliver a talk and participate in a panel with Lorenzo Thione, lead producer and co-writer of “Allegiance.” JCCH president and executive director Carole Hayashino will moderate the discussion. The program will culminate in the presentation of a commemorative gift to each of the veterans organizations […]

The following theaters will host additional screenings of “Allegiance” on Dec. 7, 9, 11 and 12. Tickets can be purchased at allegiancemusical.com.

Maui Mall Megaplex 12 (Kahului)

Makalapua Stadium 10 (Kailua-Kona)

Prince Kuhio 9 (Hilo)

Dole Cannery 18 with IMAX (Honolulu)

Pearl Highlands Stadium 12 (Pearl City)

Windward Stadium 10 (Kane‘ohe)

