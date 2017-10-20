AJA Veterans

In an interview with Stacey Hayashi, whose movie, “Go For Broke — An Origin Movie,” will premiere at the Hawaii International Film Festival, Tateishi recalled being at home in ‘Aiea when the bombs began falling on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

Hayashi reposted her June 2016 interview with Tateishi, then 99 years old, on her Facebook page. In it, he said he saw “black smoke and fire in the sky” and the planes were flying so high that anti-aircraft guns were unable to reach them.

“I told my folks, this must be a maneuver,” Tateishi said, “since no planes were being hit. I was then told by a fellow draftee we had to report to Schofield because there was a war . . . . At Wahiawä I could see the red dot under the wings.”

According to Hayashi, Tateishi was the last surviving veteran of A Company, 100th Battalion. He was in the 298th Infantry of the Hawai‘i National Guard and reported to Schofield Barracks on Dec. 7, 1941. Tateishi died in October 2016.

The last of the awardees, Staff Sgt. Masayoshi “Masa” Nakamura, was born in Hilo. His family moved to Waialae in Honolulu when his was 2 years old. In 442nd veteran Eddie Yamasaki’s book, “And Then Were Eight,” Nakamura noted that he had three brothers, one of whom was drafted into the 100th Battalion, and two sisters. Nakamura, a 442nd volunteer, enlisted in March 1943, even though he was eligible for an exemption from military service because, after graduating from McKinley High School in 1939, he was working for the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

To read the rest of this article, please subscribe to The Herald!