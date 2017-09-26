NGN Programs (contd)

Kiwamu, but then they run into their old childhood friend, Masanosuke. When Kiwamu discovers that Masanosuke has been driven out of his family home, Kiwamu encourages him to join their Shougitai resistance movement. When these three lifelong friends are reunited, their destinies are propelled into sharply different directions.

“Gozonji Kaiketsu Kurozukin Maguna no Hitomi (The Black Hooded Man),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Sasaki. Starring Ryutaro Otomo, Kunio Kaga and Chizuru Kitagawa.

A mysterious black hooded man intervenes when an anti-government group who plots to steal the precious blue diamond called “Manuga no Hitomi.”

“Hibari no Mori no Ishimatsu (Skylark Forest),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hibari Misora, Tomisaburo Wakayama and Kotaro Satomi.

Japan’s legendary actress Hibari stars as Ishimatsu, a fearless yazuka determined to put a stop to the injustice from the society.

“Hizakura Kotengu (Little Tengu),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Directed by Daisuke Yamazaki. Starring Hibari Misora, Ryuji Nishina and Keiko Okawa.

A story about a tomboy, Otoshi, who is good at singing, dancing and fencing.

“Hot Road,” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Takahiro Miki. Starring Rena Nonen and Hiromi Tosaka.

Fourteen-year-old Kazuki lives with her mother. She feels unloved by her mother due the circumstances surrounding her birth. Because she harbors anxiety and perceives herself as being worthless to others, she gets into trouble. One day, a transfer student named Eri introduces her to 16-year-old Hiroshi, a reckless youth who is a member of the “Nights” motorcycle gang. He works part-time for a living instead of going to school. Kazuki finds herself increasingly drawn to Hiroshi over time, but he soon becomes leader of the “Nights” and gets caught up in a conflict with a rival gang.

“Ina no Kantaro (Yakuza of Ina),” 1958 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma and Shinobu Chihara.

Kantaro risks his life saving his childhood friend from an evil boss, Jubei.

“Jake Shimabukuro: 4-gen ni Kakeru Jinsei (Jake Shimabukuro: Life on Four Strings),” 2012 drama, 55 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Nakamura. Starring Jake Shimabukuro.

“Jake Shimabukuro: Life On Four Strings” goes behind the amazing performances to tell the story of the charming musician who has captivated the world with his music. The rise of Hawai‘i’s ‘ukulele virtuoso from bedroom practice sessions to worldwide acclaim is documented. Jake’s passion for the ‘ukulele helped him cope with his parents’ divorce. His musical skill, relentless touring, effortless charisma, and a little help from YouTube are key elements to his transition to the world stage with an instrument revered in Hawai‘i, but formerly relegated to novelty acts worldwide. As Jake tours you will witness his development as a man and musician trying to stay humble while dealing with the unique success of being a ‘ukulele master. Subtitled in Japanese.

“Kujaku Hicho (Peacock Secrets),” 1960 jidaigeki, 58 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Uchide. Starring Chiyonosuke Azuma, Kotaro Satomi and Tomisaburo Wakayama.

An adventure revolving around a family heirloom “Peacock Helmet.”

“Mito Komon Sukesan Kakusan Oabare (Lord Mito: Struggle of Suke and Kaku),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sakuma. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Hiroki Matsukata.

An illustration of the various adventures of Suke and Kaku, the traveling companion and servants of the famous lord, Mito Komon.

“Nikutai no Mon (Carmen 1945),” 1988 drama, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Hideo Gosha. Starring Rino Katase and Tsunehiko Watase.

Prostitutes in a burnt out Tokyo ghetto of post-WWII Japan peddle their flesh and save one-third of their money for a proposed dancehall to be named “Paradise.” The hookers live in a bombed-out building, but they accept the precarious situation with typical resolve.

“Sake to Onna to Yari (Man’s Ambition),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 39 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Ryutaro Otomo and Chiezo Kataoka.

A retired master spearsman goes to a battlefield again.

“Satsujin Yuugi (The Killing Game),” 1978 action film, 1 hour and

32 minutes.

Directed by Toru Murakawa. Starring Yusaku Matsuda and Yutaka Nakajima.

The second film of “Yuugi (Game)” trilogy. Shohei the killer comes back to Tokyo after a five-year absence.

“Shin Ougon Kujakujo Shichinin no Kishi Dai-nichibu (Seven Knights, Part 2),” 1961 samurai film, 55 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Kotaro Satomi and Shingo Yamashiro.

Seven knights fight for the peace of the world.

“Sukeban Deka (High School Heroine),” 1987 drama, 2 hours and

33 minutes.

Directed by Hideo Tanaka. Starring Yoko Minamino.

High school heroine Saki’s services are called upon to rescue students imprisoned on a remote island.

“Toile no Pieta (Pieta in the Toilet),” 2015 drama, 2 hours.

Directed by Daishi Matsunaga. Starring Yojiro Noda and Hana Sugisaki.

Hiroshi is an introverted painter once full of promise but has given up on his dreams and works part-time cleaning office windows. He falls suddenly ill and the doctor requires him to bring a family member for his test results. Not wanting to involve his family, Hiroshi pays a high school student Mai, who he meets in the waiting room, to play his sister. When he realizes he has only three months left in his life, he once again finds passion in drawing.

“Tokugawa Ieyasu (Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu),” 1965 jidaigeki, 2 hours and

23 minutes.

Directed by Hiroshi Okawa. Starring Kinya Kitaoji and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

A story about the famous Lord Tokugawa Ieyasu, his friendship with Nobunaga and his military prowess.

“Toyama no Kinsan Saikoro Bugyo (Magistrate of Dice),” 1961 jidaigeki,

1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Kokichi Uchidate. Starring Chiezo Kataoka and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

Magistrate Kinshiro fights with a group of villains plotting the assassination of the Shogun in Edo.

“Wakasama Zamurai Torimonocho Okesho Gumo (Three Talismans),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 24 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroki Matsukata.

A young lord investigates the mysterious death that takes place in the underworld.

“Yureisen Zenpen (Ghost Ship, Part 1),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and

25 minutes.

Directed by Sadatsugu Matsuda. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Ryutaro Otomo and Yumiko Hasegawa.

After his father’s ship, the Kannonmaru sinks, Jiromaru decides not to take over his father’s occupation and goes to Kyoto to become a samurai. However Jiromaru quickly realizes that being a samurai is not everything he had hoped it would be. He then hears rumors of the Kannonmaru appearing at various locations and tries to find out about this mysterious ship.