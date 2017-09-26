NGN Programs

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE

“Yumetairiku Hokkaido (Land of Dreams: Hokkaido),” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8:30 p.m.

In May, Hokkaido became the fifth prefecture to establish a sister-state relationship with state of Hawai‘i. NGN began airing “Yumetairiku Hokkaido” from Sapporo TV to commemorate this new sister-state relationship. Watching this program will make you feel as if you are experiencing a luxury tour to Hokkaido. Riding on a canoe, going to an island of nature, and salmon fishing… This program is focusing on a specific local area in each episode that shows you all four seasons of Hokkaido. (NGN Sister State TV) Fully subtitled in English.

“Sashihara Rino no Sashigohan (Easy Cooking with Rino Sashihara),” premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 8 p.m.

Rino Sashihara of HKT48 and AKB48, better known by her nickname, “Sashiko,” learns how to make tasty yet simple dishes from a professional chef. Sashiko’s progression from a beginner at cooking and the spritely paced talk brought by MC Yuji Ishii are sure to bring a smile to your face. Fully subtitled in English.

“Oedo Jikencho Bimi de Soro 2,” premieres Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7:35 p.m.

Shinpeita Kakie is a samurai who possesses a highly sensitive palate and remarkable knowledge of food during the late Edo period. He publishes a tabloid-style newspaper that covers local happenings; however, Shinpeita is only interested in food and how to prepare it. As he searches Edo looking for food stories to report, he uses his sense of taste, knowledge and swordsmanship to help the Kitamachi magistrate Toyama to solve baffling cases that occur in the capital. Fully subtitled in English.

“Keishicho Ikimonogakari (MPD: Animal Unit),” premieres Monday, Oct. 16, at 7:35 p.m.

After injuring himself during an incident, Detective Sudo is excluded from the investigation section team. He is then assigned to the “MPD: Animal Unit,” a department which looks after animals and plants whose owners are suspects or missing.

There, he meets Keiko, an animal geek who has veterinary qualifications and loves animals more than humans. She develops inferences from clues from animals left behind at crime scenes. Tomozo gradually gains respect for her and their combination eventually becomes effective. Will this be the first time we find out that zoological science can help solve criminal cases? Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Movies are shown at various times. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Oct. 7: “Mother,” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 23 minutes.

Directed by Kazuo Umezu. Starring Ainosuke Kataoka and Mimi Maihane.

“Mother” is an autobiographical story about renown manga artist Kazuo Umezu depicting the relationship between Kazuo Umezu and his deceased mother, Ichie.

A publishing company is working on a book about Umezu’s life. The lead editor, Sakura, knows that Umezu’s late mother Ichie was very influential to his work. Her investigation leads to bizarre incidents occurring one after another and the possible return of his late mother.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Aa Douki no Sakura (Classmates),” 1967 drama, 1 hour and 47 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nagashima. Starring Hiroki Matsukata, Sonny Chiba, Ken Takakura, Koji Tsuruta and Yoshiko Sakuma.

The story of young students trained to become Kamikaze soldiers in World War II.

“Bakuto Shichinin (Seven Gamblers),” 1988 action film, 1 hour and

41 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Koji Tsuruta and Shingo Yamashiro.

Yakuza action film centering around seven men. In the mid Meiji period, Hanjiro with only one eye comes to Okinoshima to save the town from a violent Yakuza group with the help of six other handicapped guys.

“Fuji ni Tatsu Wakamusha (A Young Warrior in Mt. Fuji),” 1961 jidaigeki,

1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hashizo Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

Ten years after the defeat by the Taira Clan, a young warrior Yoritomo resolves to revive his Minamoto Clan.

“Gassoh,” 2015 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tatsuo Kobayashi. Starring Yuya Yagira and Koji Seto.

In the year 1868, the Tokugawa Shogunate is ending after a period of dominance that continued for 300 years. Three young men join the elite Shogitai division of the Shogunate. The Shogitai fights to the end and opposes the dismantling of the Bakufu system.

Kiwamu suddenly breaks off his engagement with Teijiro’s younger sister in order to join the Shogitai. Teijiro is outraged by this and heads off in pursuit of