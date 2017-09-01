Community Focus – Japanese Language Taught at UH-Manoa Outreach College

The UH Mänoa Outreach College is offering classes in Japanese language for three levels of learning: beginner, intermediate and advanced. The classes (10 classes per season) are held three times a year (spring/summer/fall).

Classes will be held every Saturday from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Each session is split into two parts, consisting of grammar, reading comprehension, writing and listening, followed by time to interact one-on-one with a Japanese volunteer.

Each class is open to individuals from age 18 and up. If you studied Japanese in the past, would like to improve your use of the language or are looking for an opportunity to use Japanese in a job, this class will teach you both the basics of Japanese as well as the culture and traditions through lessons and personal conversations with volunteers. It will also help those who are taking the Japanese Language Proficiency Test.

Class dates are Sept. 9 through Dec. 2 (classes will not be held on Saturdays, Oct. 14 and 21 and Nov. 25). The class fee is $180. To register, contact the UH Outreach College office at (808) 956-7221 or ochelp@hawaii.edu.