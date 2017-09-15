Community Focus – Hui Makaala Holds Fundraising Fashion Show

Hui Makaala held its 48th annual Scholarship Fund Luncheon and Fashion Show on July 30 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. The show featured fashions by three Hawai‘i designers — Allison Izu, Janice Tsujimura and Jeanie Chun. The audience was also treated to a program of cultural entertainment that included Okinawan dances by Hooge Ryu Hana Nuuzi no Kai Nakasone Dance Academy, led by grandmaster and artistic director Lynne Yoshiko Nakasone-Sensei; Okinawan music by Ryukyu Koten Afuso-Ryu Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai USA, Hawaii Shibu, led by Grant “Sandaa” Murata; and energetic eisä drumming and dancing by Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Hawaii, led by Akemi Martin-Sensei and Melissa Ching.

All nine of the new Hui Makaala scholarship recipients attended the event. It gave them an opportunity to see how the scholarship monies they received are raised each year. In 2017 alone, Hui Makaala awarded $20,000 in scholarships to the following nine students.

• Briana Campbell, daughter of Paul and Roxanne Campbell. Briana, a Mililani High School graduate, is a student at the University of Hawai‘i at Hilo, where she plans to major in kinesiology. She hopes to become a physical therapist assistant.

• Nikki Chinen, daughter of Stephen and Emi Chinen. Nikki graduated from Mililani High School and is currently a student at Creighton University in Nebraska, majoring in psychology, with her eyes set on becoming a clinical psychologist.

