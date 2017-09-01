Community Focus – Donations Sought For Fukuoka Typhoon Relief

Community Focus – Donations Sought For Fukuoka Typhoon Relief

Photo of a house being damaged by typhoon Nanmadol devastated homes and businesses in Fukuoka.

Typhoon Nanmadol devastated homes and businesses in Fukuoka.

The Hawai‘i Fukuoka Kenjin Kai has launched a monetary relief drive to aid residents of Fukuoka, Japan, after the prefecture was devastated by flooding, landslides and even loss of lives resulting from Typhoon Nanmadol on July 5. The kenjinkai’s board of directors approved sending $25,000 for use by the Fukuoka government agency coordinating the relief effort.

In addition to sending the funds to Fukuoka, the kenjinkai is also spearheading a relief drive among Hawai‘i residents.

In a KZOO radio interview, former Hawai‘i Gov. George Ariyoshi, who has family roots in Fukuoka, said “there is a close relationship between Hawai‘i and Fukuoka and Governor Ogawa of Fukuoka will welcome any and all contributions from the people of Hawai‘i.”

Checks can be made payable to “2017 Fukuoka Relief Fund” and mailed to 2017 Fukuoka Relief Fund, c/o Hawaii Fukuoka Kenjin Kai, 94-1022 Kikepa St., Waipahu, HI 96797. The donations, which are not tax deductible, will be collected and deposited in a Bank of Hawaii account which will then be forwarded to the Fukuoka Prefectural Government.

For more information, contact kenjinkai president Fusayo “Fussy” Nagai at fussynagai@gmail.com or Myles Nomura at myles_nomu@hotmail.com.

