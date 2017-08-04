Herald Salutes

Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce president Wayne Toshimi Ishihara was conferred an imperial decoration from the Government of Japan. With Ishihara’s wife Joy and their two adult children, Trevor and Jaci, and other family and friends looking on, Consul General of Japan Yasushi Misawa pinned The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays, on Ishihara suit.

Ishihara was recognized for his work in enhancing economic ties between the United States, Hawai‘i and Japan and for his many contributions to promoting mutual understanding and friendship between the U.S. and Japan.

Ishihara has been involved in Hawai‘i’s Japanese American community for many years. He is currently president of the Honolulu Japanese Chamber of Commerce. He has also been active with the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i and the Honolulu Hiroshima Kenjin Kai, among other organizations.