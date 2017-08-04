Community Focus – Urasenke Celebrates 45th Seminar in Hawaii
Seated: Consul General of Japan Yasushi Misawa; Maui Mayor Alan Arakawa and wife Ann; Dr. Genshitsu Sen, president of the Urasenke Foundation of Hawaii; and former Hawai‘i Gov. John Waihee and wife Lynne. Standing: Former Consul General of Japan in Honolulu and current Urasenke Tankokai Federation advisor Kishichiro Amae; Dr. Sakurai; Mrs. Yukiko Sakurai, niece of Dr. Sen; Mrs. Hidemi Amae; East-West Center president Richard Vuylsteke; Japan-America Society of Hawaii board chair Sal Miwa; Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i board chair Christine Kubota; Misako Kurokawa; Mr. Ajito of Urasenke Japan; and Akemi Kurokawa, former president of Urasenke Tankokai Hawaii.
Urasenke Foundation of Hawaii president Dr. Genshitsu Sen hosted a dinner reception for friends and members of the Chado Urasenke Tanko Kai Hawaii Association and participants in the University of Hawai‘i’s 45th tea seminar on July 20 at the Sheraton Waikiki Hotel.
The dinner was an opportunity for the Urasenke communities from Hawai‘i and Japan to enjoy each other’s company and the Hawaiian entertainment. Dr. Sen thanked the guests for attending the dinner and seminar. At age 94, he remains a vibrant and inspiring figure in the Urasenke movement, which promotes peace through a bowl of tea.