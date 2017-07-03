Tanabata Festival July 8, 2017 10AM – 2PM

WHO/WHAT: The Hawaii Japanese Center will celebrate its second annual Tanabata (Star Festival) on Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features children’s make-and-take craft activities and games. There will be storytelling, matsuri dancing and karaoke.

Everyone is welcome to enter the kusudama ball contest by creating the colorful fukinagashi (streamers) with materials provided at the event.

The traditional Japanese observation of Tanabata is inspired by the story of Orihime and Hikoboshi (the stars Vega and Altair, respectively) — two deities who were separated from each other by the Milky Way and could only be united once a year.

The custom of celebrating Tanabata by writing one’s wishes on pieces of paper called tanzaku and hanging them up on bamboo will also be observed.

Kimono dressing for both boys and girls with picture-taking services will also be available. Cost is $3 per individual, $5 for two people and $10 per family (3 or more).

Food for sale includes hot dogs and chili. There will also be a somen nagashi activity, where participants must capture the somen noodles with their chopsticks as they float by on water running through a bamboo trough.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, July 8, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Hawaii Japanese Center (751 Kanoelehua Ave.)

COST: Free admission. Nominal fees for food items and specific activities. Donations are accepted. For more information, call (808) 934-9611 (Wed.-Sat, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.) or email contact@hawaiijapanesecenter.com