NGN Programs

“Yonaoshi Junan! Ninjoken,” premieres Thursday, Aug. 3, at 7:35 p.m.

Junan, a former instructor of swordplay for the Shogun family, went to Nagasaki to study medicine. After returning to Edo he becomes known to be highly skilled doctor since he is the medical examiner for the magistrate’s office. But no one knows of his “dark” side: he goes out and punishes evildoers using his secret weapon . . . “needle of death.” Fully subtitled in English.

“Beautiful Bones: Sakurako’s Investigation,” premeires Monday, Aug. 7, at 7:35 p.m.

Born into an affluent family, Sakurako is beautiful but rather spirited and speaks roughly. As an osteologist, she reconstructs skeletal remains of animals in her atelier at home for museums.

“Dead bodies speak eloquently” . . . Sakurako is deeply inspired by the beauty and majesty of bodies. She observes bodies and the crime scenes very carefully and resolves the cases with her expertise hearing the “voice” of bones. How does this extraordinary heroine resolve cases? Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Spectrum Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Aug. 5: “Nihon no Ichiban Nagai Hi (The Emperor in August),” 2015 drama, 2 hours and 16 minutes.

Directed by Makoto Harada. Starring Koji Yakusho and Masahiro Motoki.

World War II ended on August 15, 1945. What took place in Japan on the previous night? The unknown destiny of the day is unveiled.

On August 14, 1945, at an imperial conference, Showa Emperor Hirohito finally decides to accept the Potsdam Declaration. However, some young firebrand army officers insist on continuing the war and conspire to launch a coup. Anami, the Minister of War, is pressed to make an extremely difficult decision.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Daibosatsu Touge Kanketsu-hen (Sword In The Moonlight, Part 3),” 1959 samurai film, 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Master swordsman Ryunoske is confronted by the families of his victims. Will jsutce be served for the lost innocent lives? The conclusion of the famed jidaigeki series, “Daibosatsu Touge.”

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-ichibu Dokuro no Hata (Clan Revival),”

1954 jidaigeki/action film, 47 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

Two young princes, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, must avenge their father’s death and claim their family’s castle.

“Fuefuki Doji Dai-nibu Yojutsu no Tosou (Clan Revival 2),”

1954 jidaigeki/action film, 44 minutes.

Directed by Ryo Hagiwara. Starring Ryunosuke Tsukigata, Chiyonosuke Azuma and Kinnosuke Nakamura.

The adventures of two brothers, Hagimaru and Kikumaru, continue. Evil sorcerer Kojiro attempts to rid of Kikumaru, who uses his flute to fight against Kojiro’s magical power.

“Fuefuki Wakamusha (A Warrior’s Flute),” 1955 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Hibari Misora and Ryutaro Otomo.

Tale of tragic love between samurai and princess during Heian period.

“Gonkuro Tabi Nikki (Travels of Gonkuro),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Utaemon Ichikawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

Ronin Gonkuro extends a helping hand to those in need while traveling.

“Hana no Oedo no Yakuza Hime (Yakuza Princess of Edo),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Eiichi Kudo. Starring Hibari Misora and Kotaro Satomi.

Tsukitaro rescrues Ochiyo, a blind girl whose family lives are threatened by evil boss, Dogoro.

“Iga no Kabamaru (Kabamaru the Ninja Boy),” 1983 action film, 1 hour and 35 minutes.

Directed by Noribumi Suzuki. Starring Hikaru Kurosaki and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Kabamaru is a young boy raised and trained by his grandfather as a ninja. After the sudden death of his grandfather, he starts living with his grandfather’s mistress, Mai, who is a school director. He is asked to help out on struggles against other schools, as he is master of the ninja mystical arts. As time passes he will make lots of friends as well as enemies, and falls in love with Mai.

“Jirocho Sangokushi (The Kingdom of Jirocho),” 1963 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 42 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Koji Tsuruta, Yoshiko Sakuma,