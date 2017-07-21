Maui Salutes – Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans/Maui AJA A

Ten scholarships of $1,000 each were presented to 2017 graduates of Valley Isle high schools by Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans / Maui AJA Veterans Scholarship Program.

The recipients are:

• Alenette Ballesteros of King Kekaulike High School, daughter of Alex and Elene Ballesteros of Makawao, who will attend Brown University;

• Danny Domingo Jr. of Maui High School, son of Rosalie Alcon and Danny Domingo Sr. of Kahului, who plans to attend the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa;

• Jaelyn Domingo of King Kekaulike High School, daughter of Jasmine and Rolyn Domingo of Kula, who will attend California Polytechnic State University;

• Lexie Leon of Maui Preparatory Academy, daughter of Valerie and Richard Leon of Lahaina, who plans to attend Nova Southeastern University;

• Dayna McGinnis of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, daughter of Kelly and Joni McGinnis of Wailuku, who will enroll at the University of California,

Irvine;

• Aimee Nathan of Maui High School, daughter of Wendy Nathan of Kahului, who will attend Western Oregon University;

• Braiden Paa of Maui High School, son of Kelly and Edward Paa of Ha‘ikü, who will attend UH-Mänoa;

• Kamryn Perry of Maui Preparatory Academy, daughter of Scott Perry of Lahaina, who will attend Gonzaga University;

• Brody Yamada of Kamehameha Schools Maui, son of Vernon and Marsha Yamada of Pukalani, who will enroll at Brown University; and

• Layce Yamauchi of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School, daughter of Lance and Lynn Yamauchi of Wailuku, who plans to attend Willamette University.

Scholarships are awarded annually, based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, essay and financial need. The major source of scholarship funding has been the annual Chrysanthemum Festival, formerly known as the Chrysanthemum Ball.

Maui’s Sons and Daughters of the Nisei Veterans / Maui AJA Veterans has pledged to use its share to continue the tradition started by World War II Nisei veterans of providing scholarships to worthy Maui high school graduates. The Maui AJA Veterans Inc. will be honored with its name being retained in the title of the scholarship.