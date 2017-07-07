Herald Salutes – Hawaii Information Service’s, Colleen Yasuhara

Colleen Yasuhara has been promoted to chief operating officer of Hawaii Information Service, a Honolulu-based real estate tech company that serves as the multiple listing service for Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island and a leading statewide public records provider. Hawaii Information Service also designed and manages the Herald’s website, www.thehawaiiherald.com.

Yasuhara was previously the company’s vice president of sales and general manager. She has been with Hawaii Information Service since 2007. Yasuhara recently spearheaded a comprehensive upgrade to the company’s IT infrastructure while continuing to lead sales and marketing, major projects, product development and HIS’ many community service initiatives. Her promotion by CEO Faith Geronimo was approved by the Hawaii Information Service board of directors at its April meeting.