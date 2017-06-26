NGN3 July Movie Schedule

SATURDAY, JULY 1
Midnight – The Biggest Gamble
1:50 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
3:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
5:10 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
6:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:20 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror
9:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
11:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
1:30 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle
2:50 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
4:40 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
6:20 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
8 p.m. – Gassoh
9:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
11 p.m. – Traveling in Party
SUNDAY, JULY 2
12:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:10 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3:40 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
5:10 a.m. – A Scarred Life
6:50 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
7:40 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
9:10 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
10:40 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
12:10 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
2 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
4 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle
5:20 p.m. – A Scarred Life
7 p.m. – Gassoh
8:30 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
10:10 p.m. – Traveling in Party
11:50 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
MONDAY, JULY 3
1:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
3 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
4:50 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
6:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
8:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
11:20 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords
1 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
1:50 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
4:50 p.m. – A Scarred Life
6:30 p.m. – The Biggest Gamble
8:20 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
9:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
11:30 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
TUESDAY, JULY 4
12:50 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
2:10 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
4 a.m. – Traveling in Party
5:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
7:10 a.m. – A Scarred Life
8:50 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
9:40 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
11:10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
1 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
2:20 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
4:10 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
5:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
7:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
8:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
10:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
WEDNESDAY, JULY 5
Midnight – A Scarred Life
1:40 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
3:30 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
5:30 a.m. – The Abandoned Swords
7:10 a.m. – Judo vs. Karate
8:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
10:20 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
11:50 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
1:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:50 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
4:50 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle
6:10 p.m. – Hot Road
8:10 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
9:40 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
11:30 p.m. – The Biggest Gamble
THURSDAY, JULY 6
1:20 a.m. – Judo vs. Karate
3 a.m. – Traveling in Party
4:40 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
5:30 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
7 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
8:50 a.m. – Hot Road
10:50 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
12:10 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
2 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
3:30 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
5 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
6:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:10 p.m. – The Biggest Gamble
10 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
11:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
FRIDAY, JULY 7
1:10 a.m. – Judo vs. Karate
2:50 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
4:20 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
6:10 a.m. – Judo vs. Karate
7:50 a.m. – Traveling in Party
9:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
11:20 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
12:50 p.m. – Traveling in Party
2:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
4 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
6 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle
7:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
8:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
10:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
SATURDAY, JULY 8
12:10 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror
1:30 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
3 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
4:30 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror
5:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
7:40 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
8:30 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
11:50 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
1:50 p.m. – A Scarred Life
3:30 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
4:20 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
6:10 p.m. – The Biggest Gamble
8 p.m. – KAKEKOMI
10:30 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
SUNDAY, JULY 9
Midnight – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
1:30 a.m. – A Scarred Life
3:10 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
5 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
6:30 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
8 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
9:50 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
11:20 a.m. – KAKEKOMI
1:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
3:40 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5:10 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
7:10 p.m. – Romance, Freestyle
8:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
10:10 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
11:30 p.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
MONDAY, JULY 10
1 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
2:30 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
4:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
6:20 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror
7:40 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight Part 2
9:30 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
10:50 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
12:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
2:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
3:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
5:30 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
7:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life
8:50 p.m. – Gassoh
10:20 p.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
TUESDAY, JULY 11
12:10 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
2 a.m. – Traveling in Party
3:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
5:10 a.m. – Judo vs. Karate
6:50 a.m. – Traveling in Party
8:30 a.m. – A Scarred Life
10:10 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
11 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
12:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
2:10 p.m. – Gassoh
3:40 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
5:20 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
6:50 p.m. – A Scarred Life
8:30 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
9:20 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
10:50 p.m. – The Biggest Gamble
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
12:40 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
2:10 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
4 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
6 a.m. – Traveling in Party
7:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
9:10 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
10:40 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
12:10 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
1:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
3:20 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
5 p.m. – Traveling in Party
6:40 p.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
8:10 p.m. – A Scarred Life
9:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
11:40 p.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
THURSDAY, JULY 13
1:10 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
2:30 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
4:20 a.m. – Lullaby for Worldly Success
5:50 a.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
7:40 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
9:30 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
11:20 a.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
12:50 p.m. – KAKEKOMI
3:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
4:50 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
6:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
8:10 p.m. – Four Hours of Terror
9:30 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
11:10 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
FRIDAY, JULY 14
12:50 a.m. – A Scarred Life
2:30 a.m. – Ghost in the Well
3:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
5:20 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
6:40 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 6
8:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
9:50 a.m. – KAKEKOMI
12:20 p.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
1:50 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
2:40 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
4:10 p.m. – A Chivalrous Spirit
6 p.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
8 p.m. – The Abandoned Swords
9:40 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
11:20 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
SATURDAY, JULY 15
12:50 a.m. – One-Eyed Wolf
2:20 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
3:50 a.m. – Tange Sazen: Mystery of the Twin Dragons
5:20 a.m. – Shogun’s Ninja
7:20 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
8:40 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
10:30 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
12:20 p.m. – Judo vs. Karate
2 p.m. – Traveling in Party
3:40 p.m. – A Scarred Life
5:20 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
6:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 2
8 p.m. – Hot Road
10 p.m. – Ghost in the Well
10:50 p.m. – Young Lord Yakuza
SUNDAY, JULY 16
12:20 a.m. – The Biggest Gamble
2:10 a.m. – The Metal Heat Gang
3:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 3
5:20 a.m. – Four Hours of Terror
6:40 a.m. – Romance, Freestyle
8 a.m. – Tale of a Mystical Sword
9:50 a.m. – Hot Road