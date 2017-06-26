NGN – Digital Channel 677/HD 1677 (For updated information, call 538-1966)

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT

NOTICE

“Ramen Walker TV 2,” premieres Sunday, July 2, at 8 p.m.

You won’t find more thorough coverage of ramen anywhere else. Check this show out for the tastiest ramen of the moment, the best ramen on trend, the next big thing in the world of ramen, and shops that you simply cannot afford to miss out on! From new shops to famous shops, “Ramen Walker TV2” features various themes and styles of ramen in depth from all over Japan, in collaboration with Japan’s largest ramen information provider, ”Ramen Walker” magazine. Tune in for a deep scope of the secrets of ramen! Fully subtitled in English.

“Choshichiro Edo Nikki,” premieres Wednesday, July 12, at 8:30 p.m.

Choshichiro returns! Choshichiro Nagayori Matsudaira is the son of Tadanaga Tokugawa, which makes him a nephew of the Shogun. Tadanaga died as a result of an alleged plot to overthrow his elder brother, the third shogun Tokugawa Iemitsu. Because of Choshichiro’s complicated background, he lives among the commoners in the shogunal capital city of Edo, punishing the evil when he sees wrongdoings and injustice. Fully subtitled in English.

“Joshu Seven,” premieres Friday, July 14, at 7:35 p.m.

Kotone (Ayame Goriki), a Kyoto geisha of many mysteries, gets drunk one night and finds herself framed for the murder of a fellow geisha. She lands up in a women’s prison. That is where she gets bullied and even has her life targeted by female inmates including a cross-dressing political secretary who has committed crime, a single mother who murdered her abusive husband, a wife who committed a series of murders for inheritance, a nurse who underwent plastic surgery from head to toe and killed patients after an affair, an older woman who snapped under the weight of caring for her husband; and the prison’s number one informant. Kotone survives this through her wiles. But why was she set up? Fully subtitled in English.

“WATCH: Hibaku Beihei (U.S. POWs and the A-bomb),” airs Monday, July 31, at 7:35 p.m.

It has been little known that 12 American prisoners of war died during the atomic bombing in Hiroshima and that people of Hiroshima politely entombed them. This untold story tells the absurdity of war and atomic bombs and also the humanity beyond the border.

Shigeaki Mori, an atomic bomb survivor, has researched over 40 years about those soldiers and identified their names. By his research, the bereaved families who still had delicate feelings and had not talked much about the atomic bomb, came to know surprisingly that the people of Hiroshima built tombs and put the flowers on for the American soldiers.

President Barack Obama’s hug with Mori during the president’s visit to Hiroshima gained world-wide attention.

This film received second prize in the 2016 Japan Broadcast Culture Awards. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Digital Ch. 679/HD 1679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

Premieres Saturday, July 1, at 8 p.m.

“Gassoh,” 2015 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Tatsuo Kobayashi. Starring Yuya Yagira and Koji Seto.

In the year 1868, the Tokugawa Shogunate is ending after a period of dominance that continued for 300 years. Three young men join the elite Shogitai division of the Shogunate. The Shogitai fights to the end and opposes the dismantling of the Bakufu system.

Kiwamu suddenly breaks off his engagement with Teijiro’s younger sister in order to join the Shogitai. Teijiro is outraged by this and heads off in pursuit of Kiwamu, but then they run into their old childhood friend, Masanosuke. When Kiwamu discovers that Masanosuke has been driven out of his family home, Kiwamu encourages him to join their Shogitai resistance movement. When these three lifelong friends are reunited, their destinies are propelled into sharply different directions.