HUOA Presents Sports Awards

In one of his last duties as 2016 Hawaii United Okinawa Association president, Tom Yamamoto (far left) presented the HUOA’s 2016 sports awards to: (from left) Motobu Club president Kent Billings, representing club member Shawn Sakoda, winner of the HUOA’s Goodwill Golf Tournament; Haneji Club president Alan Miyashiro, who accepted the Inamine Cup; Tomomi Shimabukuro, Mixed Handicap Bowling League past president with Onna Sonjin Kai’s championship trophy; and Slow-Pitch Softball League manager Chris Shimabukuro with Haneji Club’s championship trophy.
In one of his last duties as 2016 Hawaii United Okinawa Association president, Tom Yamamoto (far left) presented the HUOA’s 2016 sports awards to: (from left) Motobu Club president Kent Billings, representing club member Shawn Sakoda, winner of the HUOA’s Goodwill Golf Tournament; Haneji Club president Alan Miyashiro, who accepted the Inamine Cup; Tomomi Shimabukuro, Mixed Handicap Bowling League past president with Onna Sonjin Kai’s championship trophy; and Slow-Pitch Softball League manager Chris Shimabukuro with Haneji Club’s championship trophy.
The Hawaii Herald’s name has been connected with several different publications since Hawaii Hochi founder Fred Kinzaburo Makino first came up with it in October 1942.
Since 1980, The Hawaii Herald has been published twice a month. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.