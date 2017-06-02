Herald Salutes – Yukio Yoshikawa

McKinley Car War founder Yukio Yoshikawa and his wife Lillian are pictured with state Reps. Tom Brower (far left) and Gene Ward (front row, second from right) in the House chambers. The Yoshikawas’ children — daughters Donna Gordon and Gayle Humphreys and sons Craig and Max — joined their parents for the recognition.McKinley Car War founder Yukio Yoshikawa and his wife Lillian are pictured with state Reps. Tom Brower (far left) and Gene Ward (front row, second from right) in the House chambers. The Yoshikawas’ children — daughters Donna Gordon and Gayle Humphreys and sons Craig and Max — joined their parents for the recognition.
McKinley Car Wash owner Yukio Yoshikawa was recently honored in the state House of Representatives for his contributions to O‘ahu’s small business community. The 92-year-old Yoshikawa started his car washing business in 1964 with eight employees and now has over 70 workers of various ethnic and racial backgrounds with family roots in Samoa, Micronesia, Vietnam and Korea. McKinley Car Wash, located on Kapi‘olani Boulevard, has served the community for 53 years. Yoshikawacontinues to work 12 hours a day at the car wash. The House resolution honoring Yoshikawa was offered by state Reps. Gene Ward and Tom Brower.
