Herald Salutes – Mariko Miho

Mariko Miho was recently named vice president of advancement for PBS Hawai‘i. In this key fundraising position, Miho will be responsible for building a blended-gifts program and coordinating a multimedia giving campaign for the statewide not-for-profit public television station.

Prior to accepting the PBS Hawai‘i position, Miho served for more than 20 years as a senior-level development officer for the University of Hawai‘i Foundation, matching donors’ interests with the greatest needs of the University of Hawai‘i. She also worked with the UH Community Colleges on statewide issues. She previously worked in marketing communications and with nonprofit arts and cultural organizations in California and Hawai‘i.

“I am thrilled to join PBS Hawai‘i,” Miho stated in a PBS Hawai‘i press release. “This is a unique opportunity to join a media organization with a mission to serve the community through learning and discovery.”

Miho was born and raised in Honolulu and graduated from Roosevelt High School and the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa.