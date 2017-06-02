Herald Salutes – Scott Kurosawa and Lance Oribio

Central Pacific Bank announced the promotions of Scott Kurosawa to senior vice president and senior strategic account executive, and Lance Ori- bio to vice president and senior manager – HELOC.

Kurosawa had been vice president and senior strategic account executive. In his new position, he will be responsible for managing and growing a team portfolio of high-valued clients. Kurosawa has 28 years of experience in the banking industry, 12 of them with CPB. He has a bachelor’s degree in business management and minored in economics at Western Oregon State College.

Lance Oribio will manage the Home Equity Line of Credit area, including production, operations and product management. He previously served as vice president and consumer loan product manager. Oribio has more than 20 years of finance and banking experience and has been with Central Pacific Bank since 2010. He has a bachelor’s degree in speech/communication with an emphasis in business workplace, small group communication and relationship management from the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa. Oribio also graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School.