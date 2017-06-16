Community Focus – JCCH to Receive Federal Funds For Honouliuli National Monument...

Community Focus – JCCH to Receive Federal Funds For Honouliuli National Monument Preservation

0 118
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced that the Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i would receive $155,812 in grants to fund preservation and education projects at the Honouliuli National Monument.

“This federal funding will help preserve Honouliuli and help tell the stories of the hundreds of Japanese Americans who faced discrimination during this dark chapter in our history,” said Schatz.

The Honouliuli Internment Camp was constructed on O‘ahu in 1943 to intern approximately 320 citizens and resident aliens, and 4,000 prisoners of war. Honouliuli was the largest and longest-used World War II internment camp in Hawai‘i, closing in 1946.

Collage photo of Winnie (Kapiolani Hospital's facility dog) and 2-yr-old, Katy, and Dr. Wade Kyono and 15-yr-old Luke, and 8-yr-old Tavin playing with Winnie

0 356
Photo of Judge Shunichi Kimura

0 113

