Community Focus – Japanese Women’s Society Foundation Presents 37th Fashion Show

“Kagirinaki Yume (Boundless Dreams)” was the theme of the 37th fashion show presented by the Japanese Women’s Society Foundation on May 6 at the Prince Waikiki. The event was a fundraiser for the organization’s scholarship program and other gerontology-related projects, including Kuakini Home.

The program was emceed by Japanese Cultural Center of Hawai‘i board chair Christine Kubota. Special guests included first lady of Hawai‘i Dawn Amano-Ige; Yoko Misawa, honorary JWSF president and wife of Consul General of Japan Yasushi Misawa; and Gary Kajiwara, president and CEO of Kuakini Health Systems.

Teenaged brothers Tanner and Devin Teruya opened the program with their vocal rendition of “The Prayer.” Rev. Takamasa Yamamura, head priest of the Honolulu Myohoji Temple, followed with an invocation.

The fashion show featured jewelry designs by Kensei Takeda and men’s and women’s fashions by Amos Kotomori and Kini Zamora.

Entertainment included the vocal talents of Japan opera singer Aika and Rev. Yamamura. Boutique sales, a lucky draw and silent auction preceded the fashion show.