Community Focus – Families of Wahiawa Fallen Soldiers Sought For Third Memorial Ceremony

The Wahiawa Lions Club will hold the third annual Wahiawa War Memorial Ceremony on Sunday, July 16, at 4 p.m. at the Wahiawä District Park – Wahiawä War Memorial Swimming Pool at 1129 Kilani Ave.

The families of 21 World War II soldiers from Wahiawä are being sought. To date, only five of the 21 families have attended previous ceremonies. Still being sought are the families of: Masaharu Endo, Chester Fukunaga, Robert Han, Harry Hayakawa, Himeo Hiratani, Kikuichiro Ikehara, William Irwin,

Kumao Iwahiro, Robert Johnson, Kiichi Koda, Mitsuharu Kuboyama, Daniel Lim, Robert McEldowney, Weldon Simpson, Richard N. Suwa, Wesley B. Swain, Robert Sweet, Yoshio Tagami, Mitsuo Tanji, Kazuo Yamashita and Jerry Yamauchi.

The ceremony will include a musical tribute by the Royal Hawaiian Band and offering of lei by the families and representatives of veteran and community organization. The public is welcome to attend and pay their respects.

The rich history of the soldiers and their love for the Wahiawä community will be recalled, explaining how they worked to build the first City and County of Honolulu swimming pool in 1949.

Organizations wishing to participate in the program can call Lion Rene Mansho at (808) 291-6151 or email renemansho@hawaii.rr.com.