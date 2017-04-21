Spotlight – Nomura-ryu Ongaku Kyo Ka 50th Anniversary Sanshin Concert Set For...

Spotlight – Nomura-ryu Ongaku Kyo Ka 50th Anniversary Sanshin Concert Set For June 3

0 120
Nomura-Ryü Ongaku Kyö Kai, Hawai‘i Shibu, president Seichi Yagi (far left) with “Uta nu Hana” concert co-chairs Muriel Donnan, Grace Carmichael and Norman Kaneshiro.

Nomura-Ryü Ongaku Kyö Kai, Hawai‘i Shibu, president Seichi Yagi (far left) with “Uta nu Hana” concert co-chairs Muriel Donnan, Grace Carmichael and Norman Kaneshiro.

The 50th anniversary of the establishment of the Nomura-Ryü Ongaku Kyö Kai, Hawaii Shibu, will be observed with the staging of an Okinawan sanshin concert, “Uta nu Hana,” on Saturday, June 3, at the Kaimuki High School Theater on the campus of Kaimukï High School. The 2 p.m. (doors open at 1:30) performance will honor the shibu’s (branch) founders — Seiko Ikehara, Kanyei Izumigawa, Kosuke Nakaganeku, Harry Seisho Nakasone, Katsumi Shinsato and others — who “worked tirelessly to ensure the Nomura style of classical Okinawan music would have strong roots in Hawai‘i,” noted the event’s co-chairs Grace Carmichael, Muriel Donnan and Norman Kaneshiro.

The late Harry Seisho Nakasone founded the Hawaii Shibu in 1967. He and his fellow musicians got together often to remember their old home in Okinawa, said Kaneshiro. “Uta nu Hana” will focus on the Hawaii Shibu’s students. It will also pay tribute to Katsumi Shinsato-Sensei, who is the only surviving member of the founders’ group.

The concert will feature Nomura Ryü Ongaku Kyö Kai members from O‘ahu, Maui and the Big Island, as well as from Okinawa.

Tickets for the show are $30 (presale) and $35 at the door. They can be ordered by calling (808) 623-6110.

The Hawaii Herald
Since 1980, The Hawaii Herald has been published twice a month. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Group photo of (from left) Bishop Eric Matsumoto (Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii), Bishop Gensho Hara (Jodo Mission of Hawaii), newly installed Bishop Clark Watanabe and Bishop Kenjun Kawawata (Higashi Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii)

0 495
The Hawaii Herald Logo

0 121

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply