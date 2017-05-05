SHUFU Society of Hawaii Installs Officers at Annual Meeting

Members of the Shufu Society of Hawaii and their guests gathered at the Waialae Country Club on March 19 for the group’s 51st Annual Meeting and Installation Luncheon. The Shufu Society of Hawaii strives to “promote better understanding of the merging of east and west cultures in Hawaii.” Members, most of whom are originally from Japan, participate in volunteer and community service activities, as well as attend cultural lectures and workshops throughout the year.

The society’s new members were introduced during the general meeting. Circuit Judge Edward Kubo installed the officers and directors. They are: Keiko Arikawa, president; Setsuko Szabo and Shigeyo Tanaka, vice presidents; Yukiko Inoue and Yuki Yoshimura, secretaries; Tomoko Takahashi, treasurer; Kazuko Tarumi, assistant treasurer; and Mutsu Johnson, Rumiko Knight and Yoshiko Nishihira, internal auditors.

The attendees were treated to a kimono dressing demonstration at which Shufu members explained which kimono are appropriate to wear for various occasions by people of different ages.

In conjunction with the kimono demonstration, the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance gave guests a sneak peek at “Power and Folly: Japanese (Kyogen) Satire for the 21st Century,” the final production of the Mainstage Season. Professor Julie Iezzi provided insight into the Japanese art of kyögen, a 600-year-old comedic form that uses satire to convey its point to its audience. UHM theater students acted out scenes from “Power and Folly.”

Additionally, tenor Guy Merola and pianist Mark Wong entertained the group with a medley of songs.