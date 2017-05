NGN3 May Movie Schedule (Part I)

MONDAY, MAY 1

Midnight – The Bull’s Eye for Love

1:30 a.m. – Jail Breakers

3:10 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

5:10 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

6:50 a.m. – Three Yakuza

8:50 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

10:20 a.m. – Dead Angle

1 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

2:30 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

4:30 p.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

6 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

7:50 p.m. – Island of No Return

9:20 p.m. – Love Echo

11 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

TUESDAY, MAY 2

1 a.m. – Detective Duel

2:30 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

4 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

5:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo

7:10 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover

8:40 a.m. – Three Yakuza

10:40 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

12:20 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

2:20 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

4 p.m. – Dead Angle

6:40 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

8:10 p.m. – The Little House

10:30 p.m. – Jail Breakers

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

12:10 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

2:10 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

3:40 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

5:30 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

7 a.m. – Love Echo

8:40 a.m. – The Little House

11 a.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

12:30 p.m. – Island of No Return

2 p.m. – Detective Duel

3:30 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

5:30 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

7:10 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo

8:40 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

10:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

11:50 p.m. – North Sea Dragon

THURSDAY, MAY 4

1:20 a.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

2:50 a.m. – Jail Breakers

4:30 a.m. – Three Yakuza

6:30 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

8 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

10 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

11:30 a.m. – Island of No Return

1 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

3 p.m. – Love Echo

4:40 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

6:40 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

8:20 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo

9:50 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

11:20 p.m. – Three Yakuza

FRIDAY, MAY 5

1:20 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

3 a.m. – Dead Angle

5:40 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

7:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

9 a.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

11 a.m. – Detective Duel

12:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo

2 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

3:40 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

5:40 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

7:20 p.m. – Dead Angle

10 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

11:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 5

SATURDAY, MAY 6

1:20 a.m. – Island of No Return

2:50 a.m. – Detective Duel

4:20 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

5:50 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

7:30 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

9:30 a.m. – Jail Breakers

11:10 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

1:10 p.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

2:40 p.m. – Love Echo

4:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

6:20 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

8 p.m. – The Book Peddler

10 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Midnight – North Sea Dragon

1:30 a.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

3 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

4:30 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

6 a.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

7:30 a.m. – Jail Breakers

9:10 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

10:50 a.m. – Dead Angle

1:30 p.m. – Island of No Return

3 p.m. – Detective Duel

4:30 p.m. – The Book Peddler

6:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

9:40 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo

11:10 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle,

Parts 3 & 4

MONDAY, MAY 8

1:10 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

2:40 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

4:40 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

6:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

8:10 a.m. – Island of No Return

9:40 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

11:10 a.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

12:40 p.m. – Jail Breakers

2:20 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

4:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

6:20 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

8 p.m. – Three Yakuza

10 p.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

11:30 p.m. – Love Echo

TUESDAY, MAY 9

1:10 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

3:10 a.m. – Revenge for His Lover

4:40 a.m. – Three Yakuza

6:40 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

8:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

10 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo

11:30 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

1:10 p.m. – Dead Angle

3:50 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

5:20 p.m. – Detective Duel

6:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8:20 p.m. – Island of No Return

9:50 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

11:50 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

1:30 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

3:30 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

5 a.m. – Love Echo

6:40 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8:10 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

9:40 a.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

11:40 a.m. – Detective Duel

1:10 p.m. – Three Yakuza

3:10 p.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

4:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

6:30 p.m. – Island of No Return

8 p.m. – Fireball Magistrate

9:40 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo

11:10 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

THURSDAY, MAY 11

12:50 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

2:50 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

4:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 5

6:10 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

8:10 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

9:50 a.m. – The Seven Chefs

11:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

1:30 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

3:30 p.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

5 p.m. – Detective Duel

6:30 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8 p.m. – The Book Peddler

10 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

FRIDAY, MAY 12

Midnight – Revenge for His Lover

1:30 a.m. – Three Yakuza

3:30 a.m. – Jail Breakers

5:10 a.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

7:10 a.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

8:40 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

10:10 a.m. – Dead Angle

12:50 p.m. – The Book Peddler

2:50 p.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

4:20 p.m. – Jail Breakers

6 p.m. – Dead Angle

8:40 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

10:10 p.m. – Love Echo

11:50 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

SATURDAY, MAY 13

1:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

3:30 a.m. – Dead Angle

6:10 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

7:40 a.m. – Love Echo

9:20 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo

10:50 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

12:30 p.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 5

2:20 p.m. – Island of No Return

3:50 p.m. – Dead Angle

6:30 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

8 p.m. – The Little House

10:20 p.m. – The Bull’s Eye for Love

11:50 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

SUNDAY, MAY 14

1:20 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

2:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies: Blood Ties

4:50 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

6:30 a.m. – North Sea Dragon

8 a.m. – The Little House

10:20 a.m. – Flower, Storm, and Gangster

11:50 a.m. – Love Echo

1:30 p.m. – Jail Breakers

3:10 p.m. – Golden Peacock Castle, Parts 3 & 4

5:10 p.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

6:50 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

8:50 p.m. – Detective Duel

10:20 p.m. – The Mysterious Purple Hood

11:50 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

MONDAY, MAY 15

1:50 a.m. – Samurai of the Wind

3:30 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo

5 a.m. – Yokosuka Navy Prison

6:40 a.m. – Island of No Return

8:10 a.m. – Detective Duel

9:40 a.m. – Lord Hideyori and Princess Sen

11:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 5

1 p.m. – Samurai of the Wind

2:40 p.m. – Dead Angle

5:20 p.m. – Revenge for His Lover

6:50 p.m. – Three Yakuza

8:50 p.m. – The Book Peddler

10:50 p.m. – The Seven Chefs

TUESDAY, MAY 16

12:50 a.m. – Fireball Magistrate

2:30 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo

4 a.m. – Love Echo