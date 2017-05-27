NGN3 June Movie Schedule (Part II)

NGN3 June Movie Schedule (Part II)

Photo from “Pale Moon.”

“Pale Moon.”

9:50 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

11:20 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

12:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red
   Peony 4

2:30 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

5:40 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

7:20 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and    the Pop Star

9:20 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

10:50 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

12:30 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

2:30 p.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

4:40 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

6:10 p.m. – An Outlaw

7:50 p.m. – The Bandits

9:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

10:50 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

12:30 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

2 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

3:40 a.m. – The Bandits

5:10 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

8:30 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-     Woogie

10 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

11:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

1:10 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

2:40 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

4:20 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

6:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

8 p.m. – Samurai Hustle

10 p.m. – An Outlaw

11:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

1:20 a.m. – No Advice Taken

2:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4:10 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

5:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

6:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

8:30 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

10:10 a.m. – Samurai Hustle

12:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

1:40 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

3:20 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

5 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

6:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

8:40 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

10:20 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

11:50 p.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

MONDAY, JUNE 19

1:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

2:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

4:30 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

6 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

7:30 a.m. – Deep River Melody

9 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

10:20 a.m. – The Bandits

11:50 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

1:30 p.m. – An Outlaw

3:10 p.m. – The Bandits

4:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-     Woogie

6:10 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and    the Pop Star

8:10 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

9:30 p.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

11:40 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

1:10 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

2:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

4:30 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-       Woogie

6 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

7:40 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

9:40 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and    the Pop Star

11:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

1:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

2:50 p.m. – Deep River Melody

4:20 p.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

6:30 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

8 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

9:40 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

11:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

12:50 a.m. – No Advice Taken

2:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

4:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

5:50 a.m. – Deep River Melody

7:20 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

8:40 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

10:10 a.m. – With Songs in Our    Hearts

11:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

1:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

3 p.m. – Good Rascals

4:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-       Woogie

6:10 p.m. – The Bandits

7:40 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

9:20 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

10:50 p.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

THURSDAY, JUNE 22

12:30 a.m. – With Songs in Our    Hearts

2:10 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon

3:50 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

5:20 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

6:50 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

8:10 a.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

10:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red
   Peony 4

Noon – Deep River Melody

1:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

3:10 p.m. – Samurai Hustle

5:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

6:50 p.m. – No Advice Taken

8:10 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

9:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

11:50 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

2 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

3:30 a.m. – An Outlaw

5:10 a.m. – The Bandits

6:40 a.m. – No Advice Taken

8 a.m. – Good Rascals

9:40 a.m. – Samurai Hustle

11:40 a.m. – An Outlaw

1:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

2:50 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

4:30 p.m. – An Outlaw

6:10 p.m. – The Bandits

7:40 p.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

9:20 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

10:50 p.m. – Pale Moon

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

1 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

2:40 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

4 a.m. – The
   Story of a    Man       Among
   Men

6:10 a.m. –
   Code    Between    Brothers

7:40 a.m. –    Whirlwind    Magistrate

9:20 a.m. –    Shakotan    Boogie-     Woogie

10:50 a.m. –    Mysteries    of Edo 2

12:20 p.m. –
   Cross the Rubicon

2 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3:20 p.m. – The Bandits

4:50 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6:30 p.m. – No Advice Taken

7:50 p.m. – Pale Moon

10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Midnight – The Valiant Red Peony 4

1:40 a.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

3:50 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

5:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

7 a.m. – An Outlaw

8:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

10:10 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

11:40 a.m. – No Advice Taken

1 p.m. – Good Rascals

2:40 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

4:10 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

5:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

7:30 p.m. – Deep River Melody

9 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

10:30 p.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

MONDAY, JUNE 26

12:10 a.m. – Deep River Melody

1:40 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

3 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:40 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

6:40 a.m. – Good Rascals

8:20 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-     Woogie

9:50 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

11:30 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon

1:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

3:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

4:50 p.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

6:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

8 p.m. – Good Rascals

9:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-     Woogie

11:10 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

TUESDAY, JUNE 27

12:40 a.m. – Castle of Handsome    Men

2:20 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:50 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

5:30 a.m. – An Outlaw

7:10 a.m. – The Bandits

8:40 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

10:20 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

12:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red
   Peony 4

2 p.m. – Deep River Melody

3:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

5 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

6:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

8:10 p.m. – Samurai Hustle

10:10 p.m. – No Advice Taken

11:30 p.m. – Good Rascals

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 28

1:10 a.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

3:20 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

4:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

6:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

7:50 a.m. – Samurai Hustle

9:50 a.m. – An Outlaw

11:30 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes    Mad

12:50 p.m. – The Story of a Man    Among Men

3 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

4:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

6:20 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

7:50 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

9:30 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-       Woogie

11 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and    the Pop Star

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

1 a.m. – The Bandits

2:30 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:10 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

5:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

7:30 a.m. – Deep River Melody

9 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

10:20 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro    and the Pop Star

12:20 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

1:50 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3:10 p.m. – Good Rascals

4:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

6:20 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

8 p.m. – Pale Moon

10:10 p.m. – With Songs in Our    Hearts

11:50 p.m. – An Outlaw

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

1:30 a.m. – The Bandits

3 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

4:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

6:10 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

7:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight,    Part 1

9:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

11:30 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-   Woogie

1 p.m. – No Advice Taken

2:20 p.m. – Pale Moon

4:30 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

6 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

7:40 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

9:10 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

10:40 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes  Mad

