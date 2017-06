NGN3 June Movie Schedule

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Midnight – Code Between Brothers

1:30 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

3:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

5:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

6:50 a.m. – No Advice Taken

8:10 a.m. – Good Rascals

9:50 a.m. – Deep River Melody

11:20 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

12:40 p.m. – An Outlaw

2:20 p.m. – The Bandits

3:50 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

6 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

7:30 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

9:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

11 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

12:30 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

2:10 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

3:50 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

5:50 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

7:30 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

9 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie

10:30 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

12:30 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

2:10 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

5:10 p.m. – An Outlaw

6:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

8:30 p.m. – Deep River Melody

10 p.m. – Good Rascals

11:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

1:10 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

2:30 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

4:40 a.m. – The Bandits

6:10 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

7:50 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

9:20 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

10:50 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

12:20 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

2 p.m. – No Advice Taken

3:20 p.m. – Good Rascals

5 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie

6:30 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

8 p.m. – Pale Moon

10:10 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

11:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

1:20 a.m. – No Advice Taken

2:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4:10 a.m. –

A Savage Beast Goes Mad

5:30 a.m. –

Code Between Brothers

7 a.m. –

Whirlwind Magistrate

8:40 a.m. –

Castle of Handsome Men

10:20 a.m. –

Code Between Brothers

11:50 a.m. – The Bandits

1:20 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

3 p.m. – No Advice Taken

4:20 p.m. – Pale Moon

6:30 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

8:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

9:50 p.m. – Shakotan

Boogie-Woogie

11:20 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

MONDAY, JUNE 5

12:50 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

2:20 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

4 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

5:40 a.m. – An Outlaw

7:20 a.m. – Good Rascals

9 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie-Woogie

10:30 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

Noon – Castle of Handsome Men

1:40 p.m. – Samurai Hustle

3:40 p.m. – An Outlaw

5:20 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

7:20 p.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

9 p.m. – An Outlaw

10:40 p.m. – The Bandits

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

12:10 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

2:20 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

3:50 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

5:30 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

7:30 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

9:10 a.m. – Samurai Hustle

11:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 4

12:50 p.m. – Deep River Melody

2:20 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

3:40 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

5:50 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

7:20 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

8:50 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

10:30 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon!

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

12:10 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

1:30 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

3:40 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

5:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon

7 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

9:10 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

10:40 a.m.No Advice Taken

Noon – Good Rascals

1:40 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

3:20 p.m. – No Advice Taken

4:40 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

6:10 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

7:50 p.m. – Good Rascals

9:30 p.m. – Shakotan

Boogie-Woogie

11 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

12:40 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

2:10 a.m. – Shakotan

Boogie-Woogie

3:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

5:10 a.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

7:10 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

8:50 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

10:20 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

11:50 a.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 4

1:30 p.m. – Deep River Melody

3 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:40 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

6:40 p.m. – An Outlaw

8:20 p.m. – The Bandits

9:50 p.m. – Pale Moon

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

Midnight – Code Between Brothers

1:30 a.m. – The Bandits

3 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:40 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

6:20 a.m. – An Outlaw

8 a.m. – No Advice Taken

9:20 a.m. – Pale Moon

11:30 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

1 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

2:40 p.m. – Deep River Melody

4:10 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

5:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

7 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

8:40 p.m. – No Advice Taken

10 p.m. – Good Rascals

11:40 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

SATURDAY, JUNE 10

1:10 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

2:40 a.m. – Terror of Yakuza

4:20 a.m.– Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

6:20 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

8 a.m. – An Outlaw

9:40 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

11 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

1:10 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

2:40 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

4:20 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

6:30 p.m. – An Edo Magistrate

8 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

10 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

11:30 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

SUNDAY, JUNE 11

1 a.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

2:40 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4:10 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

5:30 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

7:10 a.m. –Code Between Brothers

8:40 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

10:10 a.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

12:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 4

1:50 p.m. – Deep River Melody

3:20 p.m. – The Bandits

4:50 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

6:30 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

8:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

9:50 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

11:50 p.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 4

MONDAY, JUNE 12

1:30 a.m. – An Outlaw

3:10 a.m. – The Bandits

4:40 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

6:10 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

7:50 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon

9:30 a.m. – No Advice Taken

10:50 a.m. – Good Rascals

12:30 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

2 p.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3:30 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

5 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

6:30 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

8:10 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

10:10 p.m. – The Valiant Red

Peony 4

11:50 p.m. – No Advice Taken

TUESDAY, JUNE 13

1:10 a.m. – Good Rascals

2:50 a.m. – Deep River Melody

4:20 a.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

5:40 a.m. – An Outlaw

7:20 a.m. – The Bandits

8:50 a.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

11 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

12:30 p.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

2 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

3:40 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

5:20 p.m. – Sword in the Moonlight, Part 1

7:20 p.m. – Pale Moon

9:30 p.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

11:10 p.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 14

12:50 a.m. – Code Between Brothers

2:20 a.m. – Cross the Rubicon

4 a.m. – No Advice Taken

5:20 a.m. – The Valiant Red Peony 4

7 a.m. – Deep River Melody

8:30 a.m. – Good Rascals

10:10 a.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

11:40 a.m. – Pale Moon

1:50 p.m. – Code Between Brothers

3:20 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

4:40 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men

6:50 p.m. – The Bandits

8:20 p.m. – Terror of Yakuza

10 p.m. – Whirlwind Magistrate

11:40 p.m. – Samurai Hustle

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

1:40 a.m. – Mysteries of Edo 2

3:10 a.m. – Cases of Hanshichi

4:40 a.m. – An Edo Magistrate

6:10 a.m. – Castle of Handsome Men

7:50 a.m. – Samurai Hustle

9:50 a.m. – An Outlaw

11:30 a.m. – With Songs in Our Hearts

1:10 p.m. – Cross the Rubicon

2:50 p.m. – Shakotan Boogie- Woogie

4:20 p.m. – HIBI Rock: Puke Afro and the Pop Star

6:20 p.m. – A Savage Beast Goes Mad

7:40 p.m. – The Story of a Man Among Men