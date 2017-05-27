NGN Programs / continued

Yunagaya Domain in the Tohoku region is small but has a gold mine. Sankin-kotai is a custom that requires the daimyo to visit the shogun in Edo. Masaatsu Naito of Yunagaya Domain receives an order to perform Sankin-kotai within five days; however, the time needed to visit Edo for Masaatsu is eight days. He also learns he received the order because a high-ranking government official wants the gold mine. Masaatsu begins an unexpected operation to complete Sankin-kotai in the required time.

“Daibosatsu Touge Dai-Ichibu (Sword in the Moonlight),” 1957 samurai film, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Tomu Uchida. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Kinnosuke Nakamura and Ryunosuke Tsukigata.

Following the life of a master swordsman, Ryunosuke, whose ruthless ways and merciless killings leave behind an unsettled past which eventually catches up to him.

“Edokko Bugyo Tenka wo Kiru Otoko (An Edo Magistrate),” 1961 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura and Satomi Oka.

Young samurai returns home to honor and fulfill the duty left behind by his late father.

“Furisode Torimonocho Chirimen Kago (Mysteries of Edo 2),” 1957 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Shoji Matsumura. Starring Hibari Misora and Chiyonosuke Azuma.

A princess in disguise Oshichi launches an investigation on the multiple kidnapping case.

“Furyu Fukagawa Uta (Deep River Melody),” 1960 drama, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by So Yamamura. Starring Hibari Misora, Koji Tsuruta and Isuzu Yamada.

A poignant story about a young couple, Setsu and Chozo, who are torn apart to save Setsu’s father’s restaurant.

“Hana to Yato no Mure (The Bandits),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Chiezo Kataoka.

Friendship between an ambitious young thief and an artist during the Warring States period.

“Hanshichi Torimonocho Mittsu no Nazo (Cases of Hanshichi),” 1960 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Koji Tsuruta and Shinobu Chihara.

Detective Hanshichi solves three mysterious murder cases.

“Hibi Rock (HIBI ROCK: Puke Afro and the Pop Star),” 2014 drama, 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Directed by Yu Irie. Starring Shuhei Nomura and Fumi Nikaido.

Takuro is a senior in high school. He has no talent for sports or aptitude for studying throughout high school and has never had a girlfriend. However, he found his true calling when he began playing rock music. Takuro plays his guitar and sings at the club “Hibi Rock,” but there are only a few people when he performs. When Takuro gets really excited during his performance, he takes off his clothes. After graduation, Takuro heads out to Tokyo with his bandmates. He begins to perform at a legendary live club. Takuro meets Saki who is a world-renowned idol singer. Takuro’s fate changes when she asks him to write her a song.

“Hibotan Bakuto Nidaime Shumei (The Valiant Red Peony 4),” 1969 drama, 1 hour and 26 minutes.

Directed by Shigehiro Ozawa. Starring Junko Fuji and Ken Takakura.

Oryu, a gambler in training, fights to protect her family’s construction business in Kumamoto.

“Kibou no Otome (With Songs in Our Hearts),” 1958 drama, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Hibari Misora, Ken Takakura and Toru Ono.

Sayuri, a young woman born to a simple life on a farm, moves to Tokyo to pursue a life long dream of becoming a singer.

“Kurutta Yaju (A Savage Beast Goes Mad),” 1976 action film, 1 hour and 18 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Tsunehiko Watase and Maki Tachibana.

While attempting a getaway, Hayami, an ex-race car driver turned jewel thief, finds the bus he’s riding hijacked by a pair of nasty but bumbling bank robbers. The bus driver dies from a heart attack and causes him to take the wheel.

“Kyodai Jingi Kanto Anikibun (Code Between Brothers 6),” 1967 action film, 1 hour and 27 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Saburo Kitajima and Koji Tsuruta.

Story about a womanizing yakuza during the early 20th century.

“Musume Juhachi Goiken Muyo (No Advice Taken),” 1958 drama, 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Directed by Kiyoshi Saeki. Starring Hibari Misora and Ken Takakura.

A comical love story between two college students Hitomi, a strong-willed girl, and Shogo, handsome, earnest and poverty stricken man.

“Narazumono (An Outlaw),” 1964 drama, 1 hour and 28 minutes.

Directed by Teruo Ishii. Starring Ken Takakura and Tetsuro Tamba.

Assassin Nanjo goes on a solitary mission to take revenge on the man who trapped him into a complicated drug deal.

“Oedo Hyobanki Binan no Kaoyaku (Good Rascals),” 1962 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 31 minutes.

Directed by Tadashi Sawashima. Starring Hashizo Okawa, Kiyoshi Atsumi and Kotaro Satomi.

A group of men living a low life in Edo help each other to make the best out of their lives.

“Okinawa Yakuza Senso (Terror of Yakuza),” 1976 action film, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Sadao Nakajima. Starring Hiroki Matsukata and Shinichi Chiba.

Set in 1971, the year before the reversion of Okinawa to Japan, two plots mingle: one featuring a conflict between local and mainland yakuza gangs, and the other an internal struggle within the Okinawa gang itself. Made with a documentary touch, this film also offers a fascinating glimpse of Japan’s gaze on America formed through the filter of Okinawa.

“Shakotan Bugi (Shakotan Boogie-Woogie),” 1987 action film, 1 hour and 29 minutes.

Starring Kazuya Kimura and Kazuhiko Kanayama.

Two friends are into shakotan, the Japanese term for low-riders. The adventure of low-riding youths includes picking up girls and cross-cultural drag racing.

“Shikingen Goudatsu (Cross the Rubicon!),” 1975 action film, 1 hour and 32 minutes.

Directed by Kinji Fukasaku. Starring Kinya Kitaoji and Hiroki Matsukata.

Battles without honor and humanity — after eight years in prison, Takeshi’s mission is a big heist from his own clan’s gambling parlor.

“Shura no Mure (The Story of a Man Among Men),” 1984 drama, 2 hours and 2 minutes.

Directed by Kosaku Yamashita. Starring Hiroki Matsukata, Saburo Kitajima and Bunta Sugawara.

Depicting the turbulent life of Ryuj, a yakuza with compassion and brotherhood towards his comrades.

“Toyama no Kinsan Tatsumaki Bugyo (Whirlwind Magistrate),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 36 minutes.

Directed by Masahiro Makino. Starring Chiezo Kataoka, Chiyonosuke Azuma, Ryunosuke Tsukigata and Yoshiko Sakuma.

Toyama Kinshiro, a commissioner from northern Edo, travels to Sado to investigate the whereabouts of a ship gone missing in the midst of a whirlwind.