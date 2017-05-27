NGN Programs

PROGRAMS ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT

NOTICE

“Hiyokko,” premieres Saturday, June 2 at 7:15 p.m.

The 96th NHK morning drama serial is about Mineko, a girl born in Ibaraki Prefecture, who comes up to Tokyo for the mass employment during the high economic growth period. The story portrays her eventful life and growth as a person.

Mineko was born in 1964, the year of the Tokyo Olympics, in a mountain village. Her brother is the first person from the village to go college. Her father goes to Tokyo to earn his tuition fees but fails to come back. Mineko’s life changes then. She goes to Tokyo to find her father and to make money to support her family. Can Mineko find her father? Fully subtitled in English.

“Mystery Hour – Keishicho Sosaichikacho 2,” premieres Tuesday, June 28, at 7:35 p.m.

Junichi Oiwa, the head of the star unit of the Tokyo MPD is back!

Oiwa leads the most coveted section of Tokyo MPD as the head of over 400 elite detectives. He is present at all serious crime scenes, spearheading multiple investigation teams simultaneously by giving strategies to each team as well as conducting an investigation himself. He works under excessive mental pressure and in a physically demanding situation in the sleepless megalopolis. He is a superhero that has worked his way up from zero. Fully subtitled in English.

“Daibinbo (Broke Mom),” premieres on Wednesday, June 28 at 7:35 p.m.

Yuzuko Nanakusa suddenly finds herself flat broke when the company she worked for suddenly goes bankrupt. With no job, no money, and two children to raise, she’s put on the edge of a cliff. Then, she receives a call from Shinichi Kakihara, an elite lawyer whom she had no connection with whatsoever . . . or she thought. In fact, it turns out that Yuzuko and Shinichi were high school classmates. Shinichi had a huge crush on Yuzuko, and when he heard about her recent situation, he gathered all of his courage together and decided to contact her. Shinichi tells Yuzuko that there has to be “another side” to her company’s bankruptcy. She decides to stand up for herself and her kids. As they investigate further to uncover the truth, they get drawn into a huge swirl of dark side of corporate world. Fully subtitled in English.

NGN 3 MOVIE CHANNEL (Digital Ch. 679)

Premiere titles air on Friday. “Movie of the Month” premieres on the first Saturday. Movies are shown at various times. Check your digital on-screen guide for movie schedules, using either the GUIDE or INFO buttons (up to one week ahead). Or call NGN, Mon.-Fri. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 538-1966 for inquiries or to request an e-mail of NGN 3 programming information. All movies are in Japanese language with full English subtitles.

Movie of the Month

June 3: “Kami no Tsuki (Pale Moon),” 2014 drama, 2 hours and 6 minutes.

Directed by Daihachi Yoshida. Starring Rie Miyazawa and Sosuke Ikematsu.

Rika, an ordinary housewife, works as a contract employee for a bank. She receives favorable evaluations from her clients and boss because of her attentive work. Nevertheless, she feels a sense of emptiness from her husband who doesn’t seem interested in her. One day, she meets a university student Kota and falls into an extramarital affair with him. The more she spends with him, the more she is tempted to dip into her clients’ money. As she splurges on expensive goods and consecutive nights in luxury hotel suites, her attitudes to money and her daily life become distorted, and it becomes a full-blown embezzlement.

Movies in Alphabetical Order

“Binanjo (Castle of Handsome Men),” 1959 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 33 minutes.

Directed by Yasushi Sasaki. Starring Kinnosuke Nakamura, Keiko Okawa, Keiko Okawa and Hiroko Sakuramachi.

Young samurai Shuminosuke plots to take the life of his own father who betrayed a powerful lord.

“Chokosoku! Sankin Kotai (Samurai Hustle),” 2014 jidaigeki, 1 hour and 59 minutes.

Directed by Katsuhide Motoki. Starring Kuranosuke Sasaki and Kyoko Fukada.

During the reign of the eighth shogun of the Tokugawa shogunate, the