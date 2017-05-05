MIS Veterans Club Installs 2017 Officers

The MIS Veterans Club installed its 2017 officers and directors at the club’s annual shinnen enkai at Natsunoya Tea House on Feb. 26. The Military Intelligence Service veterans, most of whom are now in their 90s, played valuable combat and intelligence roles in the Pacific theater during World War II. However, because they were sworn to secrecy during and after the war, their exploits are not widely known. An exhibit at the U.S. Army Museum

The officers were installed by immediate past president Lawrence Enomoto. They are: George Arine, president; Sherman Takao (first vice president), Glen Arakaki (second vice president), Karen Kikukawa (secretary), Gale Wilson (treasurer) and Harry Kawaoka (auditor). Serving one-year terms as directors are: Dr. James Moy, Gregg Hirata, Mark Matsunaga and Kenzo Kanemoto. Two-year terms will be served by Annie Inouye, Dr. Yoshinobu Oshiro and Robert Honke.

The luncheon address was presented by Consul General of Japan in Hawai‘i Yasushi Misawa, who spoke about his father’s service in World War for the Japanese army and the bonds that developed among his comrades. Although they fought for opposing countries during the war, Misawa said he has developed a special fondness for the Nisei veterans who fought for America in World War II, because they remind him of his own father. (The text of Consul General Misawa speech was published in the Herald’s March 17 edition.)

The veterans and their families enjoyed the fellowship, lunch, door prizes and music by “DJ” Tad Fukumoto.