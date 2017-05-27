Channel 9 (Oceanic Cable) and 20 (Hawaiian Telcom) Programs are subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 847-2021)

“My Destiny,” Sunday at 5 p.m.

Lucas Matthew is told by a fortune teller that he will meet his true love at the age of 21. Meanwhile, a young girl named Grace is told the same thing by another fortune teller. Neither Lucas Matthew nor Grace takes the predictions seriously until years later when they are both 21.

One day, Grace’s sister Joy dares her to be spontaneous and kiss a stranger. The man Grace kisses turns out to be Lucas Matthew, and they eventually begin a romance. Tragically, Joy is diagnosed with leukemia, and while undergoing treatment at the hospital, begins to fall in love with a young intern. The intern turns out to be the same stranger her sister Grace has fallen for – Lucas Matthew.

What will happen when the sisters discover they are in love with the same man?

“When You Were Mine,” Sunday at 6 p.m.

Nick and Vanessa are engaged to be married, but tragedy strikes when Nick is in a helicopter crash that causes him to lose his memory.

The authorities, unable to find Nick, declare him dead, leaving Vanessa in a deep depression.

Nick resurfaces, but with no recollection of Vanessa or his past life, introduces himself as Darwin. As Darwin, he meets and falls in love with a beautiful artist named Jessa. They marry and have a son.

But faith intervenes again as Darwin in involved in another accident, which causes him to regain the memory of his life as Nick and forget his new life as Darwin.

Who has the right to a future with Nick now? His first love Vanessa? Or the family he created with Jessa and their son?

“Behind the Noren 3,” Sunday at 8 p.m.

The family drama “behind the curtain” continues from Season 2.

It has been 4 years since Naoko started training to become the head proprietress of her husband’s family inn. She has persevered in earning the respect and acceptance of the current head proprietress, who happens to be her mother-in-law, Shino. The announcement of Naoko being named the new head proprietress finally nears, until Shino unexpectedly presents Naoko with an assignment.

Starring Michiko Hada, Yoko Nogiwa, Kanji Tsuda, Kei Yamamoto,

Setsuko Karasuma, Yuka Rikuna, Konatsu Tanaka and Suzunosuke

“Zenigata Heiji,” (Toei), Sunday at 9 p.m.

Like “Abarenbo Shogun,” “Mito Komon” and “Toyama no Kinsan,” “Zenigata Heiji” is about an official working undercover to catch criminals.

Heiji is an undercover policeman in the city of Edo. He possesses a superior skill of throwing coins. When a criminal is caught, Heiji throws coins at the offender and reveals his true identity. Stars Hiroaki Murakami.

“Kuru Kuru Japan,” Monday through Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Delicious foods of Japan. Cultured salmon in Tottori, bonito cuisine in

Kagoshima and more!

“Soko ga Japan,” Monday through Friday at 7 p.m.

This series, which replaces “Soko ga Shiritai,” takes viewers on a journey throughout Japan, highlighting foods and places that define the country that is Japan.

“Please Love Me,” Monday at 8 p.m.

The bankruptcy of Michio’s previous employer takes her on a mission to find a job. With her savings dwindling and still supporting her younger boyfriend, she desperately takes a job with her scary ex-boss, Ayumu. He now runs a tearoom handed down by his grandmother. Michio finds herself involved in many every day work trials, but through it she unexpectedly discovers a different side of Ayumu.

Starring Kyoko Fukada, Dean Fujioka, Shohei Miura, Mimura, Maho Nonami and Takehiko Ono.

“Naotora: The Lady Warlord,” (NHK) Tuesday, at 8 p.m.; repeats on Sunday at 7 p.m.

During the Sengoku period, the Ii family governs the Totomi region. Due to many past wars, there are no more male successors left to become a lord. Naotora Ii, the only daughter of the lord, is next in line. Although she will face a difficult period, the constant love from her fiance, whom she became engaged with at a young age, helps her to keep moving forward.

Starring Ko Shibasaki, Haruma Miura, Issei Takahashi, Tetta Sugimoto, Naomi Zaizen, Gin Maeda, Tsuyoshi Ukaji, Shihori Kajiya, Mitsuru Fukikoshi and Shota Shunputei.

“Mystery Theatre,” Wednesday from 7-9 p.m.

KIKU-TV brings you the best in murder, mystery and intrigue every Wednesday night, driving this program’s popularity and growth. Episode titles are handpicked from both Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) and TV Asahi.

“Border,” Thursday at 8 p.m.

Detective Ango Ishikawa (Shun Oguri) miraculously survives a near fatal gunshot wound to his head while at a crime scene. Since then, he discovers he has the ability to see and communicate with the dead, which enables him to solve cases in a mysterious way.

“Dotchi” (YTV), Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m.

This popular exciting cooking show returns!!

Which dish??? Hiroshi Sekiguchi and Yuji Miyake hosts an exciting cooking contest between expert chefs, cooking two popular dishes using the best ingredients possible. When the chefs have completed their dishes, a celebrity panel is presented with a choice of which dish they wish to eat. The choice that receives the majority of the votes, “wins” and the panelists get to eat that dish.

“The Imposter,” Saturday at 5 and 6 p.m.

Lara and Sara are conjoined twins who, after being separated, are adopted by two different aunts. Aunty Betty takes Lara, so her mean daughter Vanessa would have a playmate. But living in their cruel household forces Lara to run away, and she eventually finds a kind Samaritan who takes her in.

Meanwhile, Sara is adopted by another aunt, whose abusive husband disfigures her face. After plastic surgery to restore her face, Sara realizes the surgeon has made her look exactly like her cousin Vanessa. Only then does she learn that the surgeon and Vanessa are lovers, and the surgery was a plot to create Vanessa’s body double, freeing the couple to travel abroad and spend money stolen from Vanessa’s husband.

“Pet Doctor in the House” (Yomiuri TV), Saturday at 7 p.m.

As a veterinarian, Kentaro Shiba — or Shibaken (as he is known by everyone in town) — saves pets’ lives. But he is also known as a busybody because he worries equally about the pet’s owners.

When he sees someone in trouble, he can’t leave them alone. He’ll do whatever he can to help them out.

To some people, Shibaken is a little bit of a pain. But it’s because he cares as much about the owners of the pets as he does about the pets.

Starring Takanori Jinnai, Yumiko Shaku, Yoko Nogiwa and Miyu Yoshimoto.

“Hatchobori no Shichinin,”(TOEI), Saturday at 8 p.m.

The story of seven police officers in the district of Hachobori in ancient Edo. Under the direction of inspector Aoyama, they work together to maintain peace and solve the crimes that plague the locals.