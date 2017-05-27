KBFD – Korean Programming

Channel 4 (Oceanic Cable) and 6 (Hawaiian Telcom) (Subject to change, without notice. For updated information, call 521-8066)

“Bubbly Lovely,” Monday-Friday at 9:20 p.m.; re-airs Monday-Friday at 12:20 p.m.

After a heart transplant, Eun Bang Wool starts to display the characteristics and habits of her donor. She also falls in love with the man who her donor loved and gets entangled in many family and company secrets.

Starring Ji Hye Wang, Eun Tak Kang, Hyun Joo Gong, Min Soo Kim and Dong Ho Kang.

“Whisper,” Monday and Tuesday at 7:45 p.m./re-airs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 2:15 p.m.

Young Joo Shin is a female detective, a section chief with charisma, although she spends most of her time with petty criminals. She has to pay the debt of her family and speaks often harshly, but inside she has a golden heart. Meanwhile, Dong Joon Lee is a righteous elite judge, brilliant in mind, but with a warm heart and he has always a friendly ear for those, who are weak. Both work together to solve a case of corruption, involving the greatest law firm of the nation, Taebak, which turns out to be one of the biggest scandals ever.

Starring Sang Yoon Lee, Bo Young Lee, Kwon Yool Kwon and Se Young Park.

“Discovery of Love,” Monday and Tuesday at 10 p.m./re-airs on Tuesday and Wednesday at 1 p.m.

Yeo-reum Han is a furniture designer who owns a workshop space that she shares with other designers. For the past year, she’s been dating Ha-jin Nam, a plastic surgeon with a sweet and gentle personality. But Yeo-reum’s peaceful existence is shaken when her ex-boyfriend Tae-ha Kang suddenly reappears in her life. The CEO of an interior design company, Tae-ha is a smart, confident man with a strong competitive edge who always gets what he wants. Meanwhile, Ha-jin comes across Ah-rim Ahn, whom he recognizes as the girl he treated like a sister when they were both children living in an orphanage. As she begins working with Tae-ha, Yeo-reum is forced to re-evaluate her romantic history, which sets her off on a search for true love.

Starring Yu-mi Jung, Joon Sung, Eric Mun and Jin-yi Yoon.

“Love in Trouble,” Wednesday and Thursday at 7:45 p.m./re-airs on Thursday and Friday at 2:15 p.m.

In this romantic comedy with a twist, Ji Chang Wook plays, a hard-headed but sexy and intelligent prosecutor with a high success rate. His life is upheaved when he is assigned to work with a newbie intern played by Eun Bong Hee, a positive and naive former Taekwondo athlete, on a case involving a killer with memory loss who repeats the same murder over and over. When the killer’s sights turn on them, the two must learn to work together for their own survival, and end up falling for each other on the run.

Starring Ji Chang Wook and Ji Hyun Nam.

“All About My Mom,” Wednesday and Thursday at 10 p.m./re-airs on Thursday and Friday at 1 p.m.

Jin-Ae has a love-hate relationship with her mother San-Ok. She dreams of becoming independent from her family and especially from her mother. Jin-Ae falls in love with Hoon-Jae and marries him. She experiences difficult times with her mother-in-law, and begins to understand her mother San-Ok for the first time.

Starring Eugene, Sang-Woo Lee, Du-Shim Ko, Kap-Soo Kim and Mi-Sook Kim.

“Band of Sisters,” Friday and Saturday at 7:45 p.m./re-airs on Saturday and Sunday at noon.

When three women lose their loved ones at the same time, they band together and help each other get through the pain and jointly raise a child.

Starring Joo Hyun Kim, Seo Hee Jang and Yoon Ah Oh.

“I’m Sorry, But I Love You,” Saturday-Sunday at 9:20 p.m./re-airs Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Would you give up love for money?

Mo Ah Jung and Do Hoon Park are a married couple who have known each other since they were young, having grown up at the same orphanage. Their lives are thrown into disarray one day when Do Hoon finds out he is originally from a wealthy family. Drawn to the promises of riches, he dumps Mo Ah and marries Young Hwa Cha, the daughter of a powerful politician. Stranded and abandoned by her former husband, Mo Ah then meets the warm-hearted Nam Goo Kang. Will she find it in her to love again?

Starring Min Seo Kim, Sun Ho Park, In Lee and Ya Na.