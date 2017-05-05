Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii Honors Five As “Living Treasures”

The Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawai‘i inducted five more Living Treasures of Hawai‘i™ at its 42nd annual program on Feb. 11 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Coral Ballroom. Honored for their sustained contributions to enriching the community in Hawai‘i were: Bishop Ryokan Ara of the Tendai Mission of Hawaii, businesswoman and Hawaiian rights advocate Beatrice “Beadie” Kanahele Dawson, ‘ukulele master Roy Sakuma, flower arrangement sensei (teacher) Nobuko Kida and social services advocate the late George Yokoyama.

Honpa Hongwanji’s Living Treasures program is modeled after Japan’s Living National Treasures (Ningen Kokuho) program. Since its introduction in 1976, 224 individuals have been recognized as “Living Treasures of Hawai‘i.”

Lehua Matsuoka opened the event with an oli (Hawaiian chant). Bishop Eric Matsumoto of the Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii welcomed everyone to the event, which is the closing activity of the mission’s annual legislative assembly. The Rev. Bruce Nakamura of Lihue Hongwanji Mission delivered the invocation.

Jikoen Hongwanji Mission’s resident minister, the Rev. Shindo Nishiyama and his wife Suzue “Suzy” Nishiyama were recognized for their 25 years of service to Honpa Hongwanji Mission of Hawaii and its temples and members. Nishiyama was recently appointed rimban (head minister) of Honpa Hongwanji’s Hilo Betsuin. Nishiyama will be dividing his time between Hilo Betsuin and Jikoen Hongwanji.

The five Living Treasure honorees were recognized individually with a video presentation that was produced by Mark Nitta.

