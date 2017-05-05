Herald Salutes

Reyna Kaneko has been named president of the Japan-America Society of Hawai‘i.

She succeeds Lenny Yajima, who resigned to pursue other opportunities. Kaneko comes to JASH after having spent more than a decade with the Girls Scouts of Hawai‘i, where she was its chief operating officer since 2014. Kaneko also focused on the leadership, development and entrepreneurship education of young girls; managed programs, staff and volunteers; and oversaw the three Girl Scout camps in Hawai‘i.

“Ms. Kaneko’s leadership expertise and passion for connecting with others will further support JASH’s mission to promote understanding and friendship between the people of Japan and the United States through the special and unique perspective of Hawai‘i,” stated JASH board chair Sal Miwa in a press release announcing Kaneko’s hiring. JASH also promotes positive relations between the U.S. and Japan through educational programs for students in kindergarten through grade 12, as well as special interest programs for members and the general public.

Kaneko earned a bachelor’s degree in fashion buying and merchandising from the University of Hawai‘i at Mänoa and an associate degree in advertising and communications from the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York.