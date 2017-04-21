Dialogue – Mahalo Big Island!

Karleen C. Chinen

Commentary

The years fly by faster than we realize. Case in point: this year’s Big Island Issue. This edition marks the fifth since we committed to highlighting Hawai‘i island’s special people, businesses, organizations and projects. Unlike the good ’ol days when we actually had a staff that could go out and chase down stories, I now must rely on a valuable band of contributing writers . . . and, yes, read their stories on my computer screen, filled with envy.

This year, I accidentally hit the jackpot by bringing together three former Herald writers — former editor Arnold Hiura, Patsy (Nakayama) Iwasaki and Wayne Muromoto — plus Margaret Shiba, who sent in a story a few years ago that was interesting enough for me to invite her to submit other stories as a contributing writer. Plain and simple, we could not do these issues without them. No way.

Arnold is now the executive director of the Hawaii Japanese Center, whose presence in the Big Island community is growing under his (and his wife Elo’s) leadership. Arnold and Elo also run their own communications company — MBFT Media. Patsy has grown into a master juggler — teaching, working on her Ph.D., parenting and partnering (with husband Alan) and filmmaking. Wayne, my go-to art critic, is here in Honolulu, but has his hands full teaching, part-time caregiving and more. And, Margaret hauls a heavy load as the ‘Imiloa Astronomy Center’s director of institutional advancement — she is responsible for fundraising for ‘Imiloa’s programs so, for example, keiki from the Big Island and elsewhere can learn about the skies over Hawai‘i. She also makes the long trek from her home near Honoka‘a to Hilo and back, every day.

Then along I come, asking them if they can help us out with a story for this Big Island issue — they come through with wonderful stories that most of us have not read in other publications. If you cross paths with any of them, give them a hug and your thanks for making this issue what it is. We really could not do it without them.

And, finally, thank you and okagesama de . . . to the advertisers who supported this issue. If you live on the Big Island and are reading this issue, please support the advertisers listed below. Tell them you saw their ad in this issue and thank them for supporting the Herald. If you’d like to purchase extra copies of this issue, or any other, remember that they are sold at all KTA Superstores. KTA is still the Herald’s only neighbor island retail outlet — our hearts are filled with aloha for their unbelievable support. Mahalo Barry and Toby Taniguchi and Team KTA!

Alumside Products, Inc.

Amano Fishcake, Inc.

Big Island Delights

Café 100

Dodo Mortuary, Inc. & Crematory

Don’s Grill

Dragon Mama

Green Point Nurseries

Hawai‘i Printing Corporation

Hilo Lunch Shop

Hilo Termite & Pest Control, Ltd.

Japanese Community Association of Hawaii

Kadota Liquor/K’s Drive In

Kama‘aina Motors

Kawamoto Store

Kimura Lauhala Shop

KTA Super Stores

S. Tokunaga Store

Suisan

Two Ladies Kitchen