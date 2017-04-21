Community – “Guess The Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” Contest Winners

On March 31, Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Heather Omori drew the winners of the 34th “Guess the Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” contest, sponsored by The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi.

With a perfect ballot, Betty H. Higa of Käne‘ohe was the first prize winner of a round-trip for two to wherever Island Air flies in Hawai‘i, courtesy of Island Air. (A perfect ballot correctly predicts the queen, first princes and at least two princesses).

The second prize winner was Laurie Ide of Pearl City, who won a buffet dinner for four people, courtesy of Pagoda Floating Restaurant. Third prize winner Molly Low of Honolulu won a gift basket from Larry’s Bakery.

The Herald thanks all of our contest sponsors for their support.