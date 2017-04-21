Community – “Guess The Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” Contest Winners

Community – “Guess The Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” Contest Winners

65th Cherry Blossom Festival queen Heather Omori holds up a winning ballot as Hawaii Hochi president Taro Yoshida looks on.

On March 31, Cherry Blossom Festival Queen Heather Omori drew the winners of the 34th “Guess the Cherry Blossom Festival Queen” contest, sponsored by The Hawai‘i Herald and Hawaii Hochi.

With a perfect ballot, Betty H. Higa of Käne‘ohe was the first prize winner of a round-trip for two to wherever Island Air flies in Hawai‘i, courtesy of Island Air. (A perfect ballot correctly predicts the queen, first princes and at least two princesses).

The second prize winner was Laurie Ide of Pearl City, who won a buffet dinner for four people, courtesy of Pagoda Floating Restaurant. Third prize winner Molly Low of Honolulu won a gift basket from Larry’s Bakery.

The Herald thanks all of our contest sponsors for their support.

First prize winner Betty Higa with Richard Oshiro, Island Air vice president of sales and marketing.

Second prize winner Laurie Ide with John Teruya, general manager of Pagoda Floating Restaurant.

Larry’s Bakery owner Lance Yafuso with third prize winner Molly Low.

