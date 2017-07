2017 Bon Dance Schedule

BIG ISLAND

June 10 (Sat.): Honomu Henjyoji Mission, 7 p.m.; Hatsubon and Obon service at 5 p.m. (28-1668 Old Mamalahoa Hwy., 963-6308)

June 10 (Sat.): Obon Festival at Keauhou Shopping Center (Kona Hongwanji), 6 p.m.; food booths available (78-6831 Ali‘i Dr., 323-2993)

June 17 (Sat.): Papaikou Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service (27-378 Old Mamalahoa Hwy., 964-1640)

June 24 (Sat.): Honomu Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service (28-1658 Government Main Rd., 963-6032)

June 30-July 1 (Fri./Sat.) Puna Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service (16-492 Old Volcano Rd., 966-9981)

July 1 (Sat.): Kohala Hongwanji, 7 p.m., graveside service at 5 p.m.; bon service at 6 p.m. service (53-4300 Akoni Pule Hwy., 775-7232)

July 8 (Sat.): Hilo Meisho-in, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service. Obon service on Sunday, July 9, at 10 a.m. (97 Olonä St., 935-6996)

July 8 (Sat.): Kohala Jodo Mission, 7 p.m., following 5 p.m. service (54-541 Kapaau Rd., 775-0965)

July 8 (Sat.): Paauilo Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. graveside service; bon service at 6:30 p.m. (43-1477 Hauola Rd., 776-1369)

July 8 (Sat.): Kona Daifukuji Soto Mission, 7-10 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service; Obon/Hatsubon service on Sunday, June 25, at 9:30 a.m. (322-3524)

July 14-15 (Fri./Sat.): Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin, 7-10 p.m., following 6 p.m. Hatsubon service, food booths available; Obon service on Sunday, July 16: 9 a.m. English and 10:30 a.m. Japanese (398 Kilauea Ave., 961-6677)

July 15 (Sat.): Honokaa Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 5:30 p.m. bon service; 3:30 p.m. graveside service at Kukuihaele Cemetery; 4 p.m. graveside service at Honokaa Cemetery (45-516 Lehua St., 775-7232)

July 15 (Sat.): Keei Buddhist Church (Kona Hongwanji), 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; cemetery service at 5 p.m. (83-5569 Middle Keei Rd., 323-2993)

July 22 (Sat.): Hilo Hooganji Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6 p.m. service Obon service on Sunday, July 23, at 9:30 a.m.; Toro Nagashi at Wailoa Harbor on Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m. (457 Manono St., 935-8331)

July 22 (Sat.): Kona Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following lantern parade at 6:30 p.m.; Hatsubon service on Sunday, July 23, at 9 a.m. (81-6630 Mamalahoa Hwy., 323-2993)

July 22 (Sat.): Papaaloa Hongwanji, 6 p.m., following 5 p.m. service (35-2026 Old Mamalahoa Hwy., (35-2026 Old Mamalahoa Hwy., 962-6340)

July 28 (Fri.): Hilo Dajingu, 6 p.m., following 5 p.m. service (10 Anela St., 959-8611)

July 29 (Sat.): Hilo Taishoji Soto Mission, 7:30-10:30 p.m., following 7 p.m. service; Hatsubon service on Sunday, July 30, at 9 a.m.; Toro Nagashi on Sunday, July 30, at 5 p.m. at the Wailoa River. (275 Kinoole St., 935-8407)

Aug. 5 (Sat.): Hawi Jodo Mission, 6 p.m., following 5 p.m. service; Obon service on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 10 a.m. (55-1104 Akoni Pule Hwy., 775-0965)

Aug. 5 (Sat.): Kurtistown Jodo Mission, 7 p.m., following Hatsubon and Obon service at 6 p.m. (17-4025 Kuaaina Rd., 935-6996)

Aug. 5: (Sat.): Paauilo Kongoji Mission, 7 p.m., following 5 p.m. service (43-1461 Hauola Rd., 776-1474)

Aug. 12 (Sat.): Hamakua Jodo Mission, 6 p.m., following 5 p.m. service (44-2947 Kalopa Rd., 775-0965)

Aug. 12 (Sat.): Kona Koyasan Daishiji Mission, 7 p.m., following 5 p.m. service. (324-1741)

Aug. 14 (Mon.): Naalehu Hongwanji, obon service only at 6 p.m. (95-5695 Mamalahoa Hwy., 966-9981)

Aug. 18 (Fri.): Life Care Center of Hilo (Honpa Hongwanji Hilo Betsuin), 6 p.m., refreshments available (944 W. Kawailani St., 959-9151)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Hakalau Jodo Mission, 7 p.m.,

following Hatsubon and Obon service at 6 p.m. (29-2289 Hanamalo Lp., 963-6110)

Aug. 19 (Sat.): Kamuela Hongwanji, 7 p.m., following 6 p.m. service; 4:30 p.m. graveside service at Kamuela Japanese Cemetery (65-1110 Mamalahoa Hwy., 885-4481)

Aug. 20 (Sun.): Pahala Hongwanji Mission,

5-9 p.m.; Obon service at 4 p.m. (96-1123 Paauau Pl., 928-8254)

Aug. 26 (Sat.): Honohina Hongwanji, 7 p.m.,

following 6 p.m. service (32-896 Mamalahoa Hwy., 345-6869)

Aug. 26 (Sat.): Pahoa Senior YBA Hall, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service. (Corner of Pahoa Village Road and Kauhale Street in downtown Pahoa,

966-9981)

Aug. 27 (Sun.): North Hawaii Hospice, toro nagashi only at 5:30 p.m. at Fairmont Orchid Hotel in South Kohala; local entertainment and taiko performance; food booths available; $10 donation for lantern. (885-7547)

KAUA‘I

June 2-3 (Fri./Sat.): West Kauai Hongwanji Hanapepe Temple, 7:30 p.m.; Hatsubon and Bon service on June 2 at 6 p.m. in temple; 7 p.m. columbarium service. (1-3860 Kamaulii Hwy., 335-3195)

June 9-10 (Fri./Sat.): Lihue Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. columbarium service; Hatsubon and Bon service on Sunday, June 4, at 9 a.m. (3-3530 Kuhio Hwy., 245-6262)

June 16-17 (Fri./Sat.): Waimea Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service (3770-A Pule Rd., 338-1854)

June 23-24 (Fri./Sat.): Kapaa Jodo Mission,

7:30 p.m.; Obon service on Sunday, June 18, at 10 a.m. (4524 Haua‘ala Rd., 822-4319)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): West Kauai Hongwanji Waimea Temple, 7:30 p.m.; Hatsubon and Bon service on July 7 at 6 p.m. in temple; 7 p.m. columbarium service. (4675 Menehune Rd., 335-3195)

July 14-15 (Fri./Sat.): Kapaa Hongwanji, 7:30 p.m. Hatsubon service on Friday at 6 p.m. (4-1170 Kuhio Hwy., 822-4667)

July 21-22 (Fri./Sat.): Waimea Higashi Hongwanji, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Friday: Hatsu Bon service at 6:30 p.m.; Saturday: Ura Bon Service at 7 p.m.; food booths open at 6 p.m.; parking available at the Old Waimea Sugar Mill and at the West Kauai Technology and Visitor’s Center. (9554 Kaumualii Hwy., 338-1847

July 28-29 (Fri./Sat.): Kauai Soto Zen Temple – Zenshuji,

7:30-10:30 p.m. (1-350 Kaumuali‘i Hwy., 335-3521)

Aug. 4-5 (Fri./Sat.): Koloa Jodo Mission, 7:30 p.m.; Hatsubon

service on Sunday, July 30, at

10:30 a.m. (3480 Waikomo Rd., 742-6735 or 635-8530)

MAUI/LÄNA‘I/MOLOKA‘I

June 3 (Sat.): Lahaina Shingon Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service (682 Luakini St.,

661-0466)

June 10 (Sat.): Puunene Nichiren Mission, 7:30 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service; food booths available. (9 Ani St., 871-4831)

June 16 (Fri.): Wailuku Jodo Mission, 7:30 p.m. following 6:30 p.m. service; food booths available.

(67 Central Ave., 244-0066)

June 17 (Sat.): Wailuku Shingon Mission Komyoji, 8 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service (1939 North St.,

244-3800)

July 1 (Sat.): Lahaina Jodo Mission, 8 p.m., following 6:30 p.m. service and Toro Nagashi; Obon service on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m.; food booths available. (12 Ala Moana St., 661-4304)

July 7-8 (Fri./Sat.): Mantokuji Soto Mission of Paia, 7:30-10:30 p.m.; Obon service at 6 p.m.; taiko performances on Friday at 7 p.m. by Maui Taiko and on Saturday at 7 p.m. by Zenshin Daiko; food booths available. (253 Hana Hwy., 579-8051)