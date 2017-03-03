Nakasone Dance Academy Welcomes the New Year

Teachers and students of Hooge Ryu Nuuzi no Kai Nakasone Dance Academy held their annual New Year’s party and a mini maizome dance performance at the ‘Aiea Elementary School cafeteria on Jan. 15. The program began with the students sitting on their knees, facing founder, director and grand master Lynne Yoshiko Nakasone-Sensei and the musicians on-stage, and bowing deeply in respect and gratitude. She, in turn, thanked the students by bowing deeply to them. Hooge Ryu Nuuzi no Kai Nakasone Dance Academy will celebrate its 65th anniversary later this year with a grand recital of Okinawan music and dances.