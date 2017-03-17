Hui O Laulima Accepting 2018 Cultural Grant Applications

Applications are being accepted for Hui O Laulima’s 2018 Cultural Grant program. All prospective grant projects/activities should take place during the 2018 January-December calendar year. Applications, including the complete list of criteria, are due by July 31.

Hui O Laulima has been awarding grants and scholarships since 1984. To date, the organization has awarded more $162,000 for projects aimed at preserving, perpetuating and promoting Okinawan culture. In the spirit of laulima, which is Hawaiian for “giving a helping hand,” Hui O Laulima awards grants to individuals and groups with a same desire.

The criteria for selection include:

• Interest in the study, perpetuation and promotion, including goodwill projects, of Okinawan culture (music, dance, art or other forms of artistic expressions), language and history;

• Leadership ability;

• Community service;

• Financial need;

• Overall potential for success;

• Clarity of goal(s); and

• Two letters of recommendation from individuals other than relatives.

Inquiries and/or requests for application forms can be directed to Karen Fuse, committee chair, at kcfuse@hawaii.rr.com or call (808) 735-4523.