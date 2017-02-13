TV Guide Revision

Dear Readers:

It was recently brought to our attention that the wrong programs for NGN Digital Ch. 677 were listed in our February TV Guide, which was published in the Jan. 20, 2017, issue. Here is the corrected Program Guide for your reference.

We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.

Also, KIKU-TV changed the title of “Onna Joshu Naotora,” which premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 8 p.m. and repeats on Sunday at 7 p.m. Below is the new title and synopsis.

“Naotora: The Lady Warlord.” (NHK)

During the Sengoku Period, the Ii family governs the Totomi region. Due to many past wars, there are no more male successors left to become a lord. Naotora Ii, the only daughter of the lord, is next in line. Although she will face a difficult period, the constant love of her fiance, with whom she became engaged at a young age, helps her to keep moving forward.