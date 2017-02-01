NGN3 February Movie Schedule (part I)

NGN3 February Movie Schedule (part I)

0 33
Photo from NGN Movie "Pieta in the Toilet"

"Pieta in the Toilet"

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

Midnight – Swastika

1:40 a.m. – Last Glory

3:50 a.m. – And Then

6:10 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red     Lizard

7:40 a.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

9 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

10:30 a.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

12:20 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

2:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

4:10 p.m. – Swordsong

5:40 p.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

7:10 p.m. – Hot Road

9:10 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

10:40 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

12:20 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

2 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

3 a.m. – A Young Rabble

4:20 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

5:50 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

8:20 a.m. – Swastika

10 a.m. – Hot Road

Noon – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

1:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

3:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

5:10 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

6:40 p.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

8:30 p.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

10:10 p.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

11:30 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

1:20 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

2:50 a.m. – Last Glory

5 a.m. – And Then

7:20 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

8:50 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

10:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

12:10 p.m. – A Young Rabble

1:30 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

2:30 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

5 p.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

7:10 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

8:40 p.m. – Gambler: Victory     Without Death

10:10 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

11:50 p.m. – Swastika

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

1:30 a.m. – Last Glory

3:40 a.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

5 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

6:30 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

8 a.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

9:40 a.m. – Swordsong

11:10 a.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

1:20 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

2:50 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

4:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

6 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

8 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

10:10 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

12:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble

2 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

3:30 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

5 a.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb, Parts 1 & 2

6:50 a.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

8:30 a.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

9:50 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

11:20 a.m. – Gambler: Victory   Without Death

12:50 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

1:50 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

4:20 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

6:30 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

8:10 p.m. – And Then

10:30 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

MONDAY, FEB. 6

Midnight – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

1:50 a.m. – Dark Society in the East

3:40 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

5:40 a.m. – Swordsong

7:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

8:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

9:50 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

12:20 p.m. – Swastika

2 p.m. – Last Glory

4:10 p.m. – And Then

6:30 p.m. – The Little House

8:50 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

10:20 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

12:10 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

1:40 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

3:20 a.m. – A Young Rabble

4:40 a.m. – Swastika

6:20 a.m. – Last Glory

8:30 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

9:30 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

Noon – Return of the One-Armed   Swordsman

1:20 p.m. – The Little House

3:40 p.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

5:50 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

7:20 p.m. – And Then

9:40 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

11:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

12:50 a.m. – A Young Rabble

2:10 a.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

4 a.m. – Dark Society in the East

5:50 a.m. – Gambler: Victory
  Without Death

7:20 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

9 a.m. – Swordsong

10:30 a.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

12:40 p.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

2:10 p.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

3:50 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

5:40 p.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

7:10 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

9:10 p.m. – Swordsong

10:40 p.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

12:10 a.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

2 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

3:30 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

5:10 a.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

6:50 a.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

8:10 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

9:50 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

10:50 a.m. – Swordsong

12:20 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

1:50 p.m. – A Young Rabble

3:10 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark

4:40 p.m. – Last Glory

6:50 p.m. – And Then

9:10 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

11:20 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

1:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

3:20 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

5:20 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

7:50 a.m. – Swastika

9:30 a.m. – And Then

11:50 a.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

1:20 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

3:10 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

5:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

7:20 p.m. – Swordsong

8:50 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

10:20 p.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

12:20 a.m. – Swordsong

1:50 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

3:20 a.m. – Swastika

5 a.m. – Last Glory

7:10 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

9:40 a.m. – Swastika

11:20 a.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

12:20 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

2:50 p.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

4:40 p.m. – Dark Society in the East

6:30 p.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

8 p.m. – Hot Road

10 p.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

11:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

12:40 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

2:10 a.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,

  Parts 1 & 2

4 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

5:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble

7 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed   Swordsman

8:20 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

9:50 a.m. – Hot Road

11:50 a.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

1:30 p.m. – Swordsong

3 p.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

5:10 p.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai   Coolie

6:50 p.m. – Return of the One-   Armed Swordsman

8:10 p.m. – Last Glory

10:20 p.m. – And Then

MONDAY, FEB. 13

12:40 a.m. – A Young Rabble

2 a.m. – Ninja’s Mark

3:30 a.m. – Dark Society in the East

5:20 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

6:50 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

8:20 a.m. – Fifth Street Duel

10 a.m. – The Snow White Murder   Case

12:10 p.m. – Magistrate of Dice

1:40 p.m. – Ninja’s Mark

3:10 p.m. – Gambler: Victory
  Without Death

4:40 p.m. – Case of a Young Lord 5

5:40 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

8:10 p.m. – Fifth Street Duel

9:50 p.m. – Young Rabble

11:10 p.m. – Gambler: Victory   Without Death

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

12:40 a.m. – Trials of an Okinawan   Village

2:20 a.m. – Swordsong

3:50 a.m. – Magistrate of Dice

5:20 a.m. – Tragedy of the Samurai Coolie

7 a.m. – Return of the One-Armed   Swordsman

8:20 a.m. – Dark Society in the East

10:10 a.m. – Hibari is Fashion Crazy

11:40 a.m. – Paper Crane Palanquin

1:10 p.m. – Sorcerer’s Orb,
  Parts 1 & 2

3 p.m. – Return of the One-Armed   Swordsman

4:20 p.m. – The Little House

6:40 p.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

8:50 p.m. – The Shogun Assassins

11:20 p.m. – Case of Umon: Red   Lizard

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

12:50 a.m. – Yakuza Ladies Revisited

2:50 a.m. – The Shogun Assassins

5:20 a.m. – Swastika

7 a.m. – Dark Society in the East

8:50 a.m. – Pieta in the Toilet

The Hawaii Herald
Since 1980, The Hawaii Herald has been published twice a month. The Herald’s comprehensive and varied coverage chronicles the past achievements, current concerns and future aspirations of its distinguished community.

SIMILAR ARTICLES

Group photo at the summit of Mt. Whitney, "Mission Accomplished" (www.nathankelleyphoto.com/John -Muir-Trail-2016)

0 156
The Hawaii Herald Logo

0 40

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply