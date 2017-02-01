Community Focus – Herald Salutes

Craig Gima has joined AARP Hawaii as communications director. Gima is an award-winning multimedia journalist with more than 30 years of print, television and online experience, most recently with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

He also previously worked for the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and in the news departments of KHON-TV in Honolulu and television stations in San Francisco and Sacramento. Gima covered politics, higher education and other stories as a reporter, editor and in online roles. Most recently, he was assistant webmaster for staradvertiser.com, where he helped manage the home page, worked on social media strategy, produced videos and wrote breaking news stories.

In his new role, Gima will help publicize AARP’s outreach and volunteer opportunities and programs such as the AARP Fraud Watch Network.

“Craig’s experience will help AARP Hawaii communicate our mission to deliver real possibilities to enhance the quality of life for all as we age and the value we deliver to our more than 150,000 members in Hawai‘i through advocacy, service and information,” stated AARP Hawaii state director Barbara Kim Stanton in a press release. AARP Hawaii is a visible force every year at the state Legislature, advocating on behalf of retirees, the elderly, caregivers and workers.

“AARP is not just for retired people,” Gima stated. “AARP is trying to disrupt the stereotypes of aging and I am pleased to join an organization with such a strong social commitment to improving people’s lives.”

AARP is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization with a national membership of nearly 38 million. It fights for issues that matter most to families, such as healthcare, employment and income security, retirement planning, affordable utilities and protection from financial abuse.